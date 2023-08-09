'Absolute Idiot': Mike Pence Mocked After Pretending to Fill Up His Truck With Gas in Election Campaign Ad
Mike Pence was dragged on social media after releasing a campaign ad that showed him very poorly pretending to fuel up his truck while blaming current President Joe Biden for soaring gas prices.
"Hey, everybody. Mike Pence here," the former Vice President said as he stepped out of a red truck in the ad shared via Twitter. "Remember $2 a gallon gas? I do."
Without paying or choosing the fuel grade, he could be seen picking up the pump and inserting the nozzle into the gas tank.
"And then Joe Biden became President of the United States and launched his war on energy," he continued. "Since that time, gasoline prices are up 60 percent."
As he continued to talk about how the rise in gas and electricity prices caused hardships on families all over the country and proposed his Pence Energy Plan, a beeping could be heard in the background, indicating that the pump had not been turned on yet.
The politician also failed to squeeze the handle while holding the pump throughout the ad.
Critics slammed the presidential hopeful in the comments section, mocking him for his inability to accurately pretend to fuel his vehicle.
"You absolute idiot. You have to select the type of gas that you want before you stick the thing in the gas hole," one user wrote. "Then, you have to press the lever to make the gas actually come out! Are you stupid? It's obvious you haven't pumped gas in years!"
"You do know you have to actually squeeze the handle... right Mike?" a second Twitter user chimed in, while a third added, "At what point did you pump fuel?! You are so disconnected from Americans!"
"And the gas door was miraculously open once he got out!" another person pointed out.
"Nobody believes you own that red pickup," a separate critic claimed. "More importantly, no one believes there's a gas station where you can just jump out of your vehicle, grab the handle, and start filling."