'Absolute Idiot': Mike Pence Mocked After Pretending to Fill Up His Truck With Gas in Election Campaign Ad

"Hey, everybody. Mike Pence here," the former Vice President said as he stepped out of a red truck in the ad shared via Twitter. "Remember $2 a gallon gas? I do."

Without paying or choosing the fuel grade, he could be seen picking up the pump and inserting the nozzle into the gas tank.

"And then Joe Biden became President of the United States and launched his war on energy," he continued. "Since that time, gasoline prices are up 60 percent."