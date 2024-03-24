Miranda Lambert Is 'Embracing Her Curves' as She Wants to 'Live Life to the Fullest'

“She’s sick of trying to fit into the clothes and styles she wore in her 20s, so she’s embracing her curves,” the insider shared of the country icon, who has spoken about how much she loves to cook.

“Back in the day, Miranda used to struggle to be super thin like some of the other singers. She was always on one diet or another. But at this point in her career, she feels she’s earned the right to be herself,” the source shared.