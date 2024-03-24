OK Magazine
Miranda Lambert Is 'Embracing Her Curves' as She Wants to 'Live Life to the Fullest'

miranda lambert
By:

Mar. 24 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Miranda Lambert is done with dieting!

According to source, the Grammy-winning singer — who allegedly recently gained 25 pounds — decided to be more confident in her own skin rather than torturing herself with weight loss tactics.

miranda lambert
“She’s sick of trying to fit into the clothes and styles she wore in her 20s, so she’s embracing her curves,” the insider shared of the country icon, who has spoken about how much she loves to cook.

“Back in the day, Miranda used to struggle to be super thin like some of the other singers. She was always on one diet or another. But at this point in her career, she feels she’s earned the right to be herself,” the source shared.

“She wants to enjoy her life to the fullest. Plus, she has the hottest husband [Brendan McLoughlin, 32], who loves her just the way she is,” they added of the 40-year-old.

As OK! previously reported, on the January 16 episode of the Tamron Hall Show, Lambert revealed her spouse — who she married in 2019 — is one of her most honest fans.

miranda lambert
“My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality, and I love it,” she said about his critiques of her music.

“I like to say he calls me on my s---, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller,” she added. “He's very New York about it.”

miranda lambert
The duo met back in 2018, when McLoughlin — who is a father-of-one — was a security guard at Good Morning America.

She noted how her hubby has been there for her "every step of the way," along with her mother, Beverly Lambert.

miranda lambert
“I mean I couldn't do any of this without her,” the artist said of her "hype girl" mama coming out to her tour. “We had eight shows, she came to nine. I think my mom was here when no one was here.”

Miranda also discussed how she has returned the favor, as Beverly was previously she was diagnosed with cancer. Fortunately, she’s now healthy and cancer-free.

Source: OK!
“It really gives you a lot of perspective, and it really reiterated to me just how many people that it touches in bad and good ways,” Miranda shared of the disease. “People come out of the woodwork to support you, and you don't understand the toughness of that all the stress on the entire family until you've gone through it.”

“It was really eye-opening for our whole family, but we're very, very close,” she continued.

Star reported on the source's claims.

