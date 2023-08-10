Miranda Lambert's Rep Shuts Down Rumors She Is Taking Time Off Over Backlash for Scolding Fans
Miranda Lambert is taking time off.
It was recently claimed that the country star was stepping back from the spotlight because of the intense backlash she received after scolding fans for taking a selfie during her performance. However, Lambert's rep recently told RadarOnline.com, "This is false."
"She was already scheduled for time off to work on new music during the window in between her Las Vegas Velvet Rodeo shows. One has nothing to do with the other," her rep insisted, debunking rumors that the break would allow the controversy time to simmer down.
As OK! previously reported, the incident occurred during the blonde beauty's July 15 show of her Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas.
While singing "Tin Man," Lambert noticed a group of women taking a selfie and decided to call out the fans in front of the entire venue.
"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," the 39-year-old said. "I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country d--- music."
The "Drunk" vocalist's reaction prompted a plethora for backlash from fans for the way she reprimanded the group of ladies.
"Why is she being mean, the gorlies [sic] are just having a good night," one person wrote on social media, while a second penned, "I think her reaction was a bit rude and uncalled for."
"Now you can't take pictures at concerts? These people need to get off their high horse," a third added, followed by a fourth who noted, "They paid to be there so if they want to take a selfie they are entitled to do so."
Two days after the concert, NBC News spoke with one of the concertgoers Lambert spoke of, who claimed the interaction "felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place."
"I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature and vain," Adela Calin told the news outlet. "But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."
She added that she was "appalled" by Lambert's reaction, noting the photo took "30 seconds at most."
"We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater," Calin explained.