What Is Miranda Lambert's Net Worth? The Country Superstar Can Afford Much More Than Just a Little Red Wagon
Miranda Lambert is rolling in the dough!
Though the country crooner has spun a few negative headlines lately after calling out fans for taking selfies during her concert, music lovers are still packing venues to see the blonde beauty perform live.
The songstress' legions of admirers are what helped her amass a net worth of $60 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.
Lambert took charge of her career back in 2001 by releasing an album independently, but eager to find more listeners, she competed on Nashville Star in 2003, where she placed third. The show got her noticed by music industry execs, and by 2005, she debuted her second disc, this time with the help of a record label.
The songwriter has been on a streak of success — and not just on her own, as in 2011, herself, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley formed the band Pistol Annies.
The star is currently in the midst of her solo Velvet Rodeo residency in Las Vegas, and she's had several other headlining tours before that, including The Platinum Tour, which grossed over $20 million over a two-year span that consisted of 89 concerts.
The superstar has earned money outside of music as well: in 2021, she opened Casa Rosa in Nashville, a 17,400-square-foot Tex-Mex venue that features food, drinks and space for live music.
She's also dabbled in fashion via her clothing line, Idyllwind, and opened up Pink Pistol Boutique in her hometown of Lindale, Texas.
Despite her fortune, a source claimed Lambert is "the most frugal country star out there."
"She eats at chain restaurants, takes any freebie she can get and goes on all-inclusive vacations," the source told In Touch Weekly. "She was just in Mexico and stayed at a chain all-inclusive resort."
The insider pointed to her 400-acre farm in Tennessee as an example of her tightening the purse strings.
"She paid $3.4 million for it," the source said. "She definitely could have bought something that costs twice as much, but she'd rather save and have money in the bank."