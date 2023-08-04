What Is Miranda Lambert's Net Worth? The Country Superstar Can Afford Much More Than Just a Little Red Wagon

The songstress' legions of admirers are what helped her amass a net worth of $60 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Lambert took charge of her career back in 2001 by releasing an album independently, but eager to find more listeners, she competed on Nashville Star in 2003, where she placed third. The show got her noticed by music industry execs, and by 2005, she debuted her second disc, this time with the help of a record label.

The songwriter has been on a streak of success — and not just on her own, as in 2011, herself, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley formed the band Pistol Annies.