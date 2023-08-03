Miranda Lambert and Hunky Husband Brendan McLoughlin Go on Carefree Vacation After Selfie Scandal: Photos!
Miranda Lambert's summer is heating up!
The country crooner shook off the negativity stemming from her recent concert ordeal — in which she scolded fans for taking selfies during her performance — and spent some quality time with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.
On Thursday, August 3, the singer, 39, uploaded a few photos with caption, "Summer so far ☀️👙🍹🌊😎."
The snaps depicted the star cuddling with her pets, McLoughlin wakeboarding and more photos of them near the water. As usual, she also treated fans to a shirtless shot of the former police officer.
Lambert's fans were glad to see she wasn't letting the recent drama bring her down, with one person commenting, "You’re just out there livin' your best life no doubt ❤️❤️ happy for you pretty lady!"
"OMG! Those dogs so dang cute!" gushed another. "You and yours I hope have a well-deserved summer ☀️."
Others couldn't take their eyes off McLoughlin, with a fan writing, "the shirtless Brandon pics are the gift that keeps giving 🔥👏😍."
"So, why didn’t your husband play Ken in the Barbie movie?" quipped another.
As OK! reported, the star was recently in the hot seat, as she received a ton of backlash for calling out people who were taking selfies at her July 15 show.
"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's pissing me off a little bit," she said to the crowd. "I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country d*** music."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One of the women being scolded, Adela Calin, admitted she was "appalled" by the incident, telling a news outlet afterwards, "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place."
The moment went viral, and though the guitarist didn't issue an apology, a source explained she felt the girls weren't being respectful.
"Miranda has been an entertainer for most of her life and feels like there is a level of respect that is expected when somebody is on stage," the source told another outlet. "She understands fans are there to have fun, but she hopes people focus more on the show and being in the moment than using the opportunity to promote social media."