Miranda Lambert Thirsts Over Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Sweaty Shirtless Selfies
One proud wife! Miranda Lambert couldn't help but drool over hunky husband Brendan McLoughlin when he uploaded a few shirtless snaps.
On Thursday, June 15, the former NYPD officer shared two sweaty photos after going for a run, captioning the pictures, "Love a good 5 miler before the rain 🤙🏽. Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most. 👌🏽👌🏽."
Lambert said what everyone else was thinking when she commented on the post, "D*** babe!!! 🔥All the fitness vibes."
"Now let’s go eat a steak ❤️🤠🙋♀️," she added.
The country superstar was recently asked how she and McLoughlin maintain a happy marriage, to which she told a reporter, "Everybody’s still trying to figure that out, I think. Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce."
It also helps that "low-key and down to earth" McLoughlin isn't in showbiz.
"Miranda loves having a husband who isn’t in the spotlight and doesn’t even care about things like that," a source told a news outlet. "[They] couldn’t be a more perfect match."
"It’s nice being able to have some privacy and not have every detail about their relationship scrutinized," the insider added. "They complement each other on every level and Miranda feels like she finally found her soulmate."
While the duo are already parents to McLoughlin's 4-year-old son, Landon — whom he shares with an ex-girlfriend — a separate source claimed they're thinking of having a kid of their own.
"Not much has changed in terms of them wanting to have a baby, they’re still trying. They would love to have a baby together in the near future," the source noted last year. "Miranda has always had that caring and nurturing side to her — especially after taking care of so many animals — so she’s ready for that next step."
Though some fans thought McLoughlin didn't spend much time with his son, the insider explained he just doesn't post about the tot on social media "out of respect for Landon’s mother," adding the ex-cop and singer are "both very much part of [Landon's] life."