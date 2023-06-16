Miranda Lambert Thirsts Over Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Sweaty Shirtless Selfies

One proud wife! Miranda Lambert couldn't help but drool over hunky husband Brendan McLoughlin when he uploaded a few shirtless snaps.

On Thursday, June 15, the former NYPD officer shared two sweaty photos after going for a run, captioning the pictures, "Love a good 5 miler before the rain 🤙🏽. Super appreciative for @yeti at keeping that water ice cold for when it was needed most. 👌🏽👌🏽."