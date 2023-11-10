Miranda Lambert's Husband Shares Sweet Tribute for Her Birthday: '40 Never Looked So Good'
Brendan McLoughlin made a gushing tribute to wife Miranda Lambert on her Friday, November 10, birthday!
On Instagram, the former police officer shared a touching message alongside several photos of the singer and one of them posing together.
"It’s finally here, your 40th birthday has arrived. I can’t tell you how thankful I am to stand beside you for yet another year around the sun," his post began. "I’m the lucky one, because 40 has never looked so good."
"Don’t change for anyone, you have touched so many lives, both human and animal. You bring smiles to every room you walk in. The world is a much better place with you in it," McLoughlin continued. "The love that you show through your art, your love of dogs and your dedication to both family and friends is just the tip of the iceberg of exactly how big of [a] heart you have."
"You're the most beautiful person inside and out," he concluded. "Happy Birthday @mirandalambert ❤️."
His sweet words didn't go unnoticed, with the Grammy winner commenting on the post, "Thanks best husband ever ! love you!"
Even fans were impressed with the dad-of-one's upload, with one writing, "This reads so beautifully. It's absolutely true every word. Happy birthday Miranda!🥳 Have the best day❤️."
"So perfectly said ❤️," noted another, while a third supporter penned, "Sums it up beautifully 🤌🏼 , HB ML ❤️."
As OK! reported, the couple may soon expand their family.
"Miranda and Brendan have been married for over four years, and it's been pure bliss living together on the farm [outside Nashville] with all their animals," a source dished to a magazine. "They're ready to expand the family."
"Miranda is finally ready to have a baby," another insider agreed. "She'd love nothing more than to start a family with the love of her life."
The pair has plenty of experience with parenting, as the retired NYPD officer shares a young son named Landon with ex-girlfriend Kaihla Rettinger.
"They keep that part of their life private out of respect for Landon's mother, but they're both very much part of his life," an insider said of why fans haven't seen photos of the lovebirds with the tot.
Lambert has occasionally commented on the little boy, noting in 2019, "My stepson is amazing. I’m loving that whole phase."
More recently, when promoting her cookbook Y'all Eat Yet? — which hit shelves in April — she revealed she bakes a special treat with Landon for the holidays.
"I've been making that bunny cake — it's the first picture in the whole book — I made it for the first time I think in second grade," the "Little Red Wagon" crooner said. "I literally make it every Easter. It's super fun, and it's a feel-good thing. I've been making it since I was a little girl."
"My stepson's 4-and-a-half, and I make the bunny cake with him now," she explained. "So it's really, it's our tradition. This whole book is about carrying on traditions and making memories."