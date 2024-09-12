Miranda Lambert Gushes Over 'Supportive' Husband Brendan McLoughlin as the Pair Match in Black at 2024 MTV VMAs: Photos
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin had a date night at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday, September 11.
The country star, 40, brought her husband along for the ride, and the pair posed on the red carpet prior to the show.
While on the red carpet, the blonde babe gushed over having her hubby there. "Brendan’s the best," she told E! News. "He’s down for anything, super happy and supportive, in the best way. Let’s me do my thing, but is right there beside me and it’s really awesome."
McLoughlin, who has a songwriting credit on Lambert's new album, will be celebrating a birthday soon, but Lambert joked, "He’s not fun, he doesn’t like to celebrate."
Instead of making a big deal out of it, Lambert said the two will opt for a quiet night home, as "that's what makes me happy."
Though the two are busy, the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer revealed how they make their romance work.
"We kinda live on a date honestly," she shared. "Like, we really spend a lot of time together. We’re like best friends. Even when there’s time apart we really find a way to connect and always have date nights."
As OK! previously reported, the duo, who got married in 2019, have been at the center of a scandal when McLoughlin was caught dancing with women at a Nashville, Tenn., bar. After the video made the rounds on the internet, a mystery woman told In Touch nothing happened that night.
“I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind,” she said.
The woman later added, “It was just dancing, laughing, and talking. He was friendly and casual, but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way.”
The pair haven't addressed the hearsay, but Lambert recently gushed over meeting McLoughlin in New York City.
“It was the most random thing, but it was meant to be,” she said of their romance, which began in 2018 after they met on the set of Good Morning America. “He’s such a great friend and really supportive, but he does his own thing. I [also] got to spend a lot of time in New York. We had an apartment in Soho, and I just got to be a tourist and immerse myself in the city.”