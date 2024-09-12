Miranda Lambert Gushes Over 'Supportive' Husband Brendan McLoughlin as the Pair Match in Black at 2024 MTV VMAs: Photos

While on the red carpet, the blonde babe gushed over having her hubby there. "Brendan’s the best," she told E! News. "He’s down for anything, super happy and supportive, in the best way. Let’s me do my thing, but is right there beside me and it’s really awesome."

McLoughlin, who has a songwriting credit on Lambert's new album, will be celebrating a birthday soon, but Lambert joked, "He’s not fun, he doesn’t like to celebrate."