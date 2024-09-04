Miranda Lambert Admits She Never Thought She Would Fall in Love With City Boy Brendan McLoughlin: 'It Was Meant to Be'

“It was the most random thing, but it was meant to be,” she said of their romance, which began in 2018 after they met on the set of Good Morning America. “He’s such a great friend and really supportive, but he does his own thing. I [also] got to spend a lot of time in New York. We had an apartment in Soho, and I just got to be a tourist and immerse myself in the city.”

As for what the former NYPD officer has taught her throughout their marriage, the “Wranglers” artist gushed, “So much.”