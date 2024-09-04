Miranda Lambert Admits She Never Thought She Would Fall in Love With City Boy Brendan McLoughlin: 'It Was Meant to Be'
Miranda Lambert admitted she has quite an unexpected love story!
In an interview published on Wednesday, September 4, the country singer, 40, confessed she never thought she’d end up with a “city boy” like her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.
“It was the most random thing, but it was meant to be,” she said of their romance, which began in 2018 after they met on the set of Good Morning America. “He’s such a great friend and really supportive, but he does his own thing. I [also] got to spend a lot of time in New York. We had an apartment in Soho, and I just got to be a tourist and immerse myself in the city.”
As for what the former NYPD officer has taught her throughout their marriage, the “Wranglers” artist gushed, “So much.”
“I guess the thing I’ve learned the most is just that communication is everything. Love doesn’t always cut it. You’ve got to talk about s---. And you have to compromise sometimes and be willing to listen to each other when you have something important to say. Love is hard some days, but the reward is so worth it,” she explained.
The loved-up couple tied the knot after being together for only three months, however, Lambert raved they've always been a perfect match.
The celeb also revealed her hubby isn't afraid to call her out.
"I love that. I need that. I don’t think it’s healthy that people, especially artists or celebrities, surround themself with yes people," she explained. "If you surround yourself with a group of people who are honest with you, you’ll go a lot farther, and it’s a lot healthier in the long run."
- Miranda Lambert and Her 'Hot Cop' Husband Brendan McLoughlin's Romance Began as 'Pen Pals' After Meeting on Set of 'GMA'
- Miranda Lambert Is 'Showing a More Flirtatious Side' After Brendan McLoughlin Was Caught Dancing With Several Women: Source
- All Good Here! Miranda Lambert Loved Up With Husband Brendan McLoughlin During Italian Vacation After Dancing Scandal: Photos
As for whether she was nervous about jumping into marriage with a man she did not know for very long, she spilled, “I kind of went for it; no risk, no reward. I grew up in a family of first responders with cops and firemen. That gave me trust to begin with.”
“Texas people are very much who they are, like, ‘Y’all come on in, but if you don’t like us, we really don’t care.’ That New York mentality is the same, except they’re not as sweet about it. I just felt like the worst that could happen, I’ve lived through. If it ends, it ends,” she added, seemingly referencing her divorce from Blake Shelton, whom she was married to from 2011-2015.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Lambert and McLoughlin had quite the whirlwind romance, the star shared they are just like any other couple when it comes to hanging out at home.
“We’re pretty chill. When we’re off work, I’m in my patio hang vibe. We’ll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes we’ll have the best parties just by ourselves. He loves what he calls ‘happy hour music’ — Matchbox 20 and Goo Goo Dolls,” she explained. “So we have different tastes, but we’ll sit there for hours and listen. Sometimes I say to him, ‘We kind of live on a date,’ which is pretty awesome.”
Us Weekly interviewed Lambert.