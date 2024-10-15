or
Miranda Lambert Gushes Over 'Best Friend' and Husband Brendan McLoughlin: '33 Looks So Good on You'

miranda lambert gushes over husband on birthday
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert said '33 looks so good' on her 'best friend' and husband Brendan McLoughlin in a sweet birthday post.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Miranda Lambert is happy to gush over her husband all the time!

On October 14, the country music star, 40, took to Instagram to celebrate her husband Brendan McLoughlin’s 33rd birthday with a heartfelt tribute.

miranda lambert celebrates brendan mcloughlin rd birthday
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert gushed over her husband, stating: '33 looks so good on you!'

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my best friend, travel buddy, home cookin, pasta makin, animal lovin, down for anything, warmest, kindest, city gone country boy! Brendan, you are a light in every room you walk in. I’m so lucky to see that smile of yours every day forever. Thanks for being you. 🩵🤠 33 looks so good on you!” she penned alongside a carousel of unfiltered photos of her husband.

miranda lambert celebrates brendan mcloughlin rd birthday
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

The 'Wranglers' singer mentioned that her husband is 'not fun' and 'doesn't like to celebrate.'

Lambert's message showed how much she cherishes their relationship.

However, the singer previously shared McLoughlin's aversion to grand birthday gatherings.

“He’s not fun, he doesn’t like to celebrate,” she said earlier this month, planning to enjoy a cozy night to mark the occasion instead.

“That’s what makes me happy,” Lambert added.

MORE ON:
Miranda Lambert

lambert mcloughlin birthday love celebration
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin got married in 2019.

The couple's journey together began in November 2018 when they met on the set of Good Morning America.

Their whirlwind romance culminated in a secret wedding just three months later in January 2019.

miranda lambert sweet birthday tribute to husband brendan
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert don't share any kids together.

The "Somethin' Bad" vocalist has also been candid about her relationship dynamics.

“Brendan’s the best. He’s down for anything, super happy and supportive, in the best way. Let’s me do my thing, but is right there beside me, and it’s really awesome,” she previously told E! News.

miranda lambert shares heartfelt message for brendan turning
Source: @mirandalambert/Instagram

Brendan McLoughlin is a 'very happy and supportive' husband, according to his wife.

This mutual respect and support have been pivotal in their partnership, particularly after Lambert’s highly publicized first marriage.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce. I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could,” she remarked, reflecting on her prior relationship with Blake Shelton.

Lambert also appreciates McLoughlin’s straightforwardness.

“My husband tells me the truth. He gives me harsh reality, and I love it,” she noted. “I like to say he calls me on my s---, which I love because everybody needs somebody in their life like a truth-teller. He's very New York about it.”

