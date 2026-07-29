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Author and podcaster Jeff Yang questioned the authenticity of a recent photo of Elaine Chao and Sen. Mitch McConnell, citing inconsistencies in Chao's appearance, as rumors continue to swirl about the actual condition of the ailing 84-year-old Kentucky congressman. Yang, who stated he has known members of the Chao family since college, expressed doubt online regarding a new proof-of-life photo released by McConnell's office. “I’ve known members of the Chao family — specifically, Elaine’s apolitical sisters (Grace and the late Angela) — since our college years,” Yang wrote on Bluesky on Monday, July 27.

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'Just Implausible'

Source: mega Jeff Yang, a family friend of the Chao's, doubted the authenticity of Mitch McConnell's new proof-of-life photo due to Elaine Chao's outfit.

Yang doubted the photo's authenticity because of Chao’s uncharacteristically casual and cheap attire. He was incredulous that someone as impeccably put-together as the former Transportation Secretary would release a photo looking a bit disheveled. “I can’t imagine Elaine, one of the most put-together people in existence, releasing a pic wearing a thin shirt over a visible black bra, UNTUCKED,” Yang said. “Just implausible.”

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Jeff Yang Questioned Elainee Chao's Outfit

Source: Office of Mitch McConnell Jeff Yang insisted Elaine Chao would never let her bra be visible through her shirt.

A reverse image search traced Chao's seashell-patterned button-down shirt to the mid-tier brand Chico's. Yang pointed out that the exact shirt sells on secondhand online marketplaces for as little as $12. Noting her typical preference for high-end, professional clothing, Yang posted, "HOLY C---- SHE WOULD RATHER DIE," arguing she would never intentionally pose for an official photo looking unpolished.

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Source: MEGA Elaine Chao appeared in two new photos with husband Mitch McConnell since his hospitalization.

Yang wrote that he hasn’t been in touch with Chao’s sister Grace for years, while her other sister, Angela, died in a car accident in 2024, and dismissed those encouraging him to push for answers on the Senator’s condition. “This isn’t the kind of thing you lead with for someone you haven’t seen for a while,” Yang said. “Also, the family is tight-knit and private, and I doubt she’d want to comment. Regardless, everything will unravel soon.” The photo release followed mounting public questions and a statement from McConnell addressing transparency and his ongoing physical therapy at a rehabilitation facility. The Kentucky Republican has been out of the public eye following a hospitalization on June 14. His office distributed the image on July 27 to assure the public of his recovery alongside an unsigned statement from his physician noting he was undergoing intense physical therapy.

Source: MEGA Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear demanded Mitch McConnell provide verbal proof that he's doing OK.