'South Pacific' Star Mitzi Gaynor 'Passed Away Peacefully' of Natural Causes at Age 93: 'She Was an Altogether Glorious Human Being'

Mitzi Gaynor died at age 93, her management team confirmed on Thursday, October 17.

Oct. 17 2024, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Mitzi Gaynor has died at the age of 93.

The South Pacific star's management team confirmed news of her passing on Thursday, October 17, via the late actress' social media profiles.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and client Mitzi Gaynor. She passed away peacefully today of natural causes at the age of 93," Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda said in a statement.

The message continued: "For eight decades she entertained audiences in films, on television and on the stage. She truly enjoyed every moment of her professional career and the great privilege of being an entertainer."

