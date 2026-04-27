TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: 911 Calls Won't Be Released for 'a While' as Key Details Are Being Withheld, Claims Ex-Police Detective Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; PEXELS A retired detective said 911 calls in the Nancy Guthrie case are being intentionally withheld due to sensitive information. Lesley Abravanel April 27 2026, Published 1:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Retired detective Bob Gilliam stated that investigators are likely withholding 911 calls in the baffling, ongoing Nancy Guthrie case to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Speaking on the YouTube show "The Interview Room," Gilliam suggested that the recordings probably contain sensitive investigative information that authorities do not want the public to know about at this stage. He cautioned true crime enthusiasts not to expect their release soon, stating it could be "quite a while" before they are made public, possibly not until a potential trial.

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Source: PEXELS Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

While Arizona law generally makes 911 calls public, it allows an exception when government interests, such as an active investigation, justify withholding them. Gilliam believes the withholding of 911 calls is a strategic move to ensure that critical clues are not compromised. “I don’t think we’re going to hear the 911 calls for a while, and there could be a myriad of reasons for that,” he surmised. “There’s probably some investigative information in there that the detectives don’t want out to the public.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The ex-official doesn't think the public will hear the calls for 'a while.'

When asked if the public will eventually hear the calls, Gilliam remained skeptical. “Don’t hold your breath. I think it’s going to be quite a while before we hear anything like that," he said. He has theorized that at least two or three people were involved in the abduction, citing the difficulty for a single person to remove Nancy from her home without detection.

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Source: NBC Gilliam has pushed back against claims that the case has gone cold.

“I think it would be difficult for one person to get Nancy out of the home, regardless of what condition she was in, to get her out of the home, to get her in a vehicle, and get her out of there without some type of a discovery, whether it’s from a neighbor or whatever,” he explained. He explained that the so-called “Porch Guy” was not acting alone, because, “in my opinion, he had a radio in his pocket… And you don’t take a radio to a crime scene if you’re the only suspect.” Gilliam has pushed back against claims that the case has gone cold, stating that forensic analysis of DNA evidence found at the scene is likely a major current focus for the FBI and local task force.

Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/instagram No suspects have been publicly named.