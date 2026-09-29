Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Investigates 'New Possible Ransom Note' Nearly 8 Months After Savannah's Mom Disappeared
Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken another turn nearly eight months after the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home.
Police are now examining what they describe as a "new possible ransom note."
Sheriff's Department Investigates New Note
On September 28, a Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) spokesperson said police were "recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," per People.
"Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility," the rep added.
Previous Ransom Notes Emerged
The latest development comes after multiple alleged ransom notes surfaced following Nancy's disappearance.
In July, PCSD released two notes in hopes that the community could help "break the case," Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a video.
One of the earlier notes reportedly demanded cryptocurrency in exchange for Nancy’s release, while another claimed she had died.
- Nancy Guthrie 6-Month Update: Sheriff’s Department Releases Eerie Ransom Notes Claiming 84-Year-Old 'Perished Shortly After She Was Taken'
- Nancy Guthrie's Latest Ransom Letters Were a Plot to 'Torment' Family, Claims Ex-FBI Agent: 'Scammers'
- Savannah Guthrie Says She Wishes to Give Missing Mom Nancy a 'Proper Goodbye' in Emotional 'Today' Show Plea: 'We're in Such Pain'
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Sheriff Chris Nanos Hopes for Break in the Case
Chris previously explained why investigators chose to release the earlier notes.
"We just saw what was being said, and we felt like we needed to put something out that's really accurate, and this was the time," Nanos explained.
He added, "Investigators felt like there's a number of pieces of information in these notes that it just might jog someone to say, 'I've heard that,' or [recognize] the wording, the style of the writing. It might jog somebody to think about who would've written this, how was this done?"
"My investigators, we look at it, and clearly there's things in there that are very concerning to our investigative team. So we hope that by releasing the actual note we'll get some response from the community," the PCSD sheriff continued.
Nancy Guthrie Allegedly 'Perished Shortly After She Was Taken'
Nancy was last seen on January 31 before she was reportedly taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home in the early morning of February 1.
Her family reported her missing that day after she failed to go to a church service, which has launched a months-long investigation.
One of the two eerie July random notes read, "We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical conditions. We never intended to hurt her; that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart-related."
"She is buried in nature now," the note continued. "Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry."