Nancy Pelosi, 84, Hospitalized After Suffering Injury in Luxembourg
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was taken to a hospital after suffering an unnamed injury while traveling overseas with other members of Congress.
On Friday, December 13, her office released a statement confirming the 84-year-old's hospitalization.
"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," her spokesperson Ian Krager wrote. "Speaker Emerita Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals."
The statement clarified that Pelosi is currently working from the hospital and "regrets" she is no longer able to attend the remainder of the congressional event "to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history."
"Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe," the statement continued. "She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon."
Pelosi was initially elected to serve at the House of Representatives in 1987 and is the first woman to be named the Speaker of the House.
Her health scare comes two years after she announced she would be stepping down as party leader in Congress. Instead, she chose to remain at the House and recently won reelection to an additional term in the 2024 election.
Despite doing well in the election in her own district, Pelosi called out President Joe Biden as she suggested the outcome of the presidential vote may have been different if he would have chosen to step back from his campaign and hand the reins to Vice President Kamala Harris much earlier in the race.
"Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened," she explained at the time. "And because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different."
An unnamed Harris aide later echoed the opinion, telling Politico, "We ran the best campaign we could, considering Joe Biden was president. Joe Biden is the singular reason Kamala Harris and Democrats lost tonight."