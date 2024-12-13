Nancy Pelosi, 84, Hospitalized After Suffering Injury in Luxembourg

"Speaker Emerita Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe," the statement continued. "She looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon."

Pelosi was initially elected to serve at the House of Representatives in 1987 and is the first woman to be named the Speaker of the House.

Her health scare comes two years after she announced she would be stepping down as party leader in Congress. Instead, she chose to remain at the House and recently won reelection to an additional term in the 2024 election.