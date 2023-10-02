Missing 9-Year-Old Girl Abducted From New York Campground Could Be in 'Imminent Danger,' Police Reveal

"This is a critical time. The statistics tell us in possible abductions, which this well may be, that first 24 to 48 hours is critical," CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said on CNN This Morning. "Once they found her bike during that search, they realized she’s not on it, she hasn’t gone too far, she didn’t get lost. Something’s really wrong."

"They’re using just about every resource you can think of – helicopters, thermal imaging, license plate readers, video – to the extent that it’s available in that park. They have some of that technology in the area, but it’s not like had this happened in Albany or New York City," Miller noted.

In a statement released to NBC News and several other outlets, Charlotte's family begged: "We just want her returned safely like any parent would. No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all."