'We Put on Confidence': Natasha Graziano Reveals How Clothing Can Help Fans Manifest the Life of Their Dreams
Natasha Graziano transformed herself into the number one female motivational speaker in the world, after experiencing a series of hardships.
With over 13 million followers on Instagram, the author continues to inspire fans and often teaches her A-list clients about the importance of meditation, abundance theory and more.
"I had the worst year of my life back in 2017. I just had my son in 2016, and after that, I had an autoimmune disease called hypothyroidism," Graziano exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Shein. "I was in such a dark place."
"I had no way to look other than inwards," the influencer notes. "And all I wanted to do was be a role model to my son and somebody else in the world. I didn't know how to get out of that. I didn't know what to do, but I read lots of books."
On her path to self-discovery, the working mom learned about manifestation, and eventually, she began teaching the method to audiences around the world.
"Scripting is the art of writing down your goals as though you've already achieved them in the past tense," the businesswoman shares.
Ultimately, the author noticed the world around her began to change after writing down her objectives.
Today, Graziano educates people on how scripting, visualization and meditation can help them achieve their dreams.
While she's hit major milestones, she wanted to add designer to her resume, and ultimately, she collaborated with SHEIN to create a wardrobe to help women channel the energy of the C-suite.
"It was a very beautiful process. I love the brand," Graziano shares when discussing her creative vision. "I had always actually shopped on the brand."
"It was so natural to end up having my collection with them," she notes. "I decided I wanted to create something that was elegant and chic and their team came together and put together the most beautiful collection."
"When we put an outfit on, we put on confidence," Graziano passionately says. "Every outfit that we wear expresses a side of us. It says, 'I'm confident, I'm sassy, I'm gorgeous, I feel good!' It's like wearing confidence."
Aside from her career, Graziano is currently pregnant with her second child — her first with rapper Tyla Yaweh.
"I am now five months pregnant, and I was pregnant during my shoot. I was like, 'oh my goodness, how am I going to fit in these outfits?'" she shares. "I'm wearing pieces that really cocoon the bump and they show it in such a beautiful way that it feels comfortable, that it feels good, and it looks good, too."