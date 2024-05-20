'We Put on Confidence': Natasha Graziano Reveals How Clothing Can Help Fans Manifest the Life of Their Dreams

"I had the worst year of my life back in 2017. I just had my son in 2016, and after that, I had an autoimmune disease called hypothyroidism," Graziano exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Shein. "I was in such a dark place."

"I had no way to look other than inwards," the influencer notes. "And all I wanted to do was be a role model to my son and somebody else in the world. I didn't know how to get out of that. I didn't know what to do, but I read lots of books."