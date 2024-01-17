Sharina Gutierrez Says She 'Manifested' Becoming a 'Sports Illustrated' 2024 Rookie: 'A Dream Come True'

"I feel like all those no's made this just so worthwhile because of divine timing," Gutierrez exclusively tells OK!. "I get to celebrate a dream come true, but I also get to celebrate this with my family, which is even better with my three kids and my husband."

Throughout her career, Gutierrez envisioned herself working with the iconic brand, and she now admits it was worth the wait.

"My kids are old enough to see mommy make her dreams come true," she gushes. "I feel like the universe and God had a plan and was like, 'Wait, it's going to be your turn! Just wait.'"

"It's really helped me to understand my manifesting abilities," she adds.