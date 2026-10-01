Nicole Brown Simpson Detailed O.J. Simpson's 'Nuclear' Abuse in Never-Before Seen Journals Revealed by Her Sister: 'I Could Not Believe My Eyes'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Nicole Brown Simpson's sister is revealing her intimate journals detailing O.J. Simpson's abuse.
Denise Brown found her late sister's private diaries months after Nicole was stabbed multiple times outside of her home in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1994.
Up until reading the graphic ins and outs of O.J.'s apparent violence against Nicole, Denise had no idea the isolated moments of harsh words and emotional manipulation had turned into more.
"When I started reading these [journals], I threw them down on the bed, and I just said, 'This is impossible!’” Denise shared in a recent interview. “Because, you know, we were so close.”
In one entry, Nicole detailed the aftermath of an incident that Denise witnessed while the entire family was vacationing in Hawaii for Christmas in 1988.
Denise remembered seeing a man stop Nicole and O.J. and ask to hold their son, Justin, as the family was leaving a restaurant. The man held the child, handed him back to his mother, and planted a kiss on Justin's head.
Following the exchange, Denise watched as O.J. berated Nicole for allowing a "gay man" to kiss their son.
"Why not? Who cares?," Nicole responded. "What difference does it make? Your father was gay.”
'I Could Not Believe My Eyes'
Denise assumed that the dispute ended with their "nuclear" argument and O.J. driving like a "madman" back to the hotel, but Nicole's never-before-seen journal told a different story.
"I could not believe my eyes when I read about how he’d beaten her that night and threatened to hang her off the balcony of their oceanfront suite,” Denise recalled.
The next day, Denise saw her sister come to the pool in a long-sleeve cover-up and large sunglasses, refusing to get in the water and often steering away from the rest of the group.
"[O.J.] had pummeled her in their oceanfront hotel suite that night, only to show up all smiles the next morning," she said.
- Tanya Brown Slams O.J. Simpson After He Expresses His Concern Of Running Into Nicole Brown's 'Real' Killer In Los Angeles, Says He Believes His Own Lies
- Nicole Brown Simpson's Ex Was 'Immediately' Suspicious of 'Volatile' O.J. Simpson After Learning She Was Murdered
- Nicole Brown Simpson's Ex-Lover Makes Eerie Confession About Their Romance Decades After Her Brutal Murder: 'Her Only Problem Was O.J.'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'Why Did it Have to Be My Sister'
Upon reading her entries six years later, Denise realized there was so much she didn't know.
"Seeing this written out and realizing I had been right there and did not know anything," she added in an interview. "I could not bear to read these words any further."
In the decades since Nicole's death, the grieving sister has dedicated her life to learning about domestic violence.
"I believe that Nicole was put on this earth to shine a light on domestic violence, and to be that face," she confessed. “But why did it have to be my sister?”
She has since turned Nicole's private retellings into a book in which she cross-referenced her sister's stories of abuse with advice and research from experts. For My Sister Nicole: Love Shouldn’t Hurt comes out on October 6.
"I truly believe that learning about domestic violence after her murder, what was probably what kind of pushed me into doing what I’m doing today," she admitted.
Nicole and O.J. finally split in 1992, after Denise recalled realizing O.J.'s violent nature and begging her sister to leave.
"I said, 'Nicole, it’s time. You’ve got to get away from this guy. He’s dangerous,'" she pleaded. Nicole was killed two years later. O.J. was acquitted of her murder in 1995. He passed away in 2024 due to prostate cancer.