Nicole Brown Simpson Detailed O.J. Simpson's 'Nuclear' Abuse in Never-Before Seen Journals Revealed by Her Sister: 'I Could Not Believe My Eyes'

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Nicole Brown Simpson's sister is revealing her intimate journals detailing O.J. Simpson's abuse. Denise Brown found her late sister's private diaries months after Nicole was stabbed multiple times outside of her home in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1994. Up until reading the graphic ins and outs of O.J.'s apparent violence against Nicole, Denise had no idea the isolated moments of harsh words and emotional manipulation had turned into more. "When I started reading these [journals], I threw them down on the bed, and I just said, 'This is impossible!’” Denise shared in a recent interview. “Because, you know, we were so close.”

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Source: MEGA Denise Brown dedicated her life to domestic violence awareness and research.

In one entry, Nicole detailed the aftermath of an incident that Denise witnessed while the entire family was vacationing in Hawaii for Christmas in 1988. Denise remembered seeing a man stop Nicole and O.J. and ask to hold their son, Justin, as the family was leaving a restaurant. The man held the child, handed him back to his mother, and planted a kiss on Justin's head. Following the exchange, Denise watched as O.J. berated Nicole for allowing a "gay man" to kiss their son. "Why not? Who cares?," Nicole responded. "What difference does it make? Your father was gay.”

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'I Could Not Believe My Eyes'

Source: MEGA Denise Brown revealed one moment she witnessed while in Hawaii.

Denise assumed that the dispute ended with their "nuclear" argument and O.J. driving like a "madman" back to the hotel, but Nicole's never-before-seen journal told a different story. "I could not believe my eyes when I read about how he’d beaten her that night and threatened to hang her off the balcony of their oceanfront suite,” Denise recalled. The next day, Denise saw her sister come to the pool in a long-sleeve cover-up and large sunglasses, refusing to get in the water and often steering away from the rest of the group. "[O.J.] had pummeled her in their oceanfront hotel suite that night, only to show up all smiles the next morning," she said.

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'Why Did it Have to Be My Sister'

Source: MEGA Denise Brown revealed Nicole Brown Simpson's journals.

Upon reading her entries six years later, Denise realized there was so much she didn't know. "Seeing this written out and realizing I had been right there and did not know anything," she added in an interview. "I could not bear to read these words any further." In the decades since Nicole's death, the grieving sister has dedicated her life to learning about domestic violence. "I believe that Nicole was put on this earth to shine a light on domestic violence, and to be that face," she confessed. “But why did it have to be my sister?”

Source: MEGA O.J. Simpson allegedly beat Nicole Brown Simpson while on vacation with her family.