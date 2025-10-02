or
Nicole Kidman Said Divorce Is a 'Nightmare and Hard' Before Keith Urban Split

Photo of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman offered emotional comments about divorce before her split from Keith Urban.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 2 2025, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

A recently resurfaced interview of Nicole Kidman from two decades ago showed the star musing over divorce.

In a 2001 conversation with Oprah Winfrey, the actress, 58, offered emotional remarks about legal separation, as at the time, Kidman was ending her 11-year marriage to Tom Cruise.

Image of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting a divorce.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are getting a divorce.

"I think that divorce is hard for anyone. It's a nightmare, it just is, and you can pretend you're fine," she told Winfrey. "And days you're great [and] days you're not great."

She also revealed to the media personality that she always thought she would be married.

Did Keith Urban Cheat on Nicole Kidman?

Image of Nicole Kidman demanded primary custody of her kids.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman demanded primary custody of her kids.

Kidman met Keith Urban, 57, in 2005 and married him just one year later. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

On Tuesday, September 30, the Big Little Lies star filed for divorce amid rumors of the country singer being involved with another woman.

A video circulated on social media of Keith changing the lyric of a song about his estranged wife to instead reference his guitarist Maggie Baugh.

Although the original line reads, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," the musician sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," an insider told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is...she heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce

Image of Nicole Kidman is no longer living with Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is no longer living with Keith Urban.

The exes are living separately while they finalize the details of their divorce. Keith is currently on tour, while Nicole is staying at their Nashville, Tenn., house with the kids.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," another source revealed. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Image of Nicole Kidman is spending time with family during this difficult moment in her life.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is spending time with family during this difficult moment in her life.

A third insider alleged the TV star was not the one who prompted the separation.

"She didn’t want this," the source spilled. "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

During this emotional time, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock, and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another."

The divorce came as a surprise to many, as Nicole celebrated their anniversary with a sweet Instagram post just three months prior.

"Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban," she wrote in June underneath a black-and-white photo hugging the "Let It Roll" artist.

