'Cringeworthy': Kathy Hilton's Fans Are Confused After She Strangely Sings to North West at the Kardashian Christmas Party — Watch
North West and the public were not into Kathy Hilton's Christmas song.
In a video from the star-studded Kardashian Christmas Eve party, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 64, came up with a new holiday theme tune for Kim Kardashian's daughter, 10 — but she appeared to look incredibly confused.
During the viral moment, Paris Hilton filmed a confused looking West as the matriarch sang, "Merry Christmas little Northy! We love you! This kid, she's a princess. North West is the best."
"My mom has never done TikTok so she has no idea what she's doing," The Simple Life alum, 42, could be heard saying about her mom.
"Why does Kathy expect North to know the lyrics to the song Kathy just made up on the spot??? 😩😭," one person commented below a fan post about the clip.
"Cringeworthy 😮," a second person said of the funny moment.
"I don’t have any idea what’s going on either 😂😂," a third social media user chimed in.
While the famous offspring may have been confused by Kathy at the big Christmas bash, she's been pretty blunt as of late with her mom and the rest of her family members.
During a recent episode of the family's Hulu show, Kim, 43, explained of her eldest child, "All North wants to do is rate people's outfits. She loves to critique."
While the SKIMS founder showed North her Schiaparelli gown for the 2023 Met Gala, the opinionated child — whose father is Kanye West — told her, "There's way too much gaps in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."
"This is my worst nightmare come to life. It's like I'm being Punk'd. The night before the Met, getting read for filth," the dress' designer, Daniel Roseberry, said of North's harsh comment about his work.
"You can't really take it seriously getting roasted by a 10-year-old," Kim — who also shares Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband — said in a confessional scene about the awkward moment. "So, I never do. But it stings a little."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
North also went on to critique Pete Davidson's red carpet look. "I hate it. You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station," she said of the outfit from the Saturday Night Live star — who split from Kim in August 2022.