President Joe Biden Was in 'Constant Communication' With Son Hunter 'Because He Was Fragile,' Chris Cuomo Insists
Don't all fathers call their children? Chris Cuomo used this question as the main argument against anti-Biden commentators during a discussion about President Joe Biden being put on speakerphone during his son Hunter's controversial business dealings with his associate Devon Archer.
"The game of going after what suits your feelings in politics," Cuomo — who was terminated from CNN at the end of 2021 — said at the beginning of his theatrical monologue for the Thursday night, August 10, episode of his NewsNation primetime series.
His speech revolved around recent buzz from conservatives calling for the POTUS' impeachment, which Cuomo discussed on his show just one day prior with special guest Bill O'Reilly — a political adversary and longtime friend of the 53-year-old, who seemed to disagree with his pal.
"Your supposed to have reasonable suspicion or probable cause" for impeachment, Cuomo told viewers, pointing out there was no evidence supporting the demand for an investigation into Biden's alleged phone calls.
O'Reilly insisted there was "real proof" that Biden was "in on the scheme," telling Cuomo he must be living in "Little Bo Peep Land" if he believed otherwise.
Cuomo didn't take the subtle dig personally, however, he used the snub to further backup his point, stating, "the stronger the case is, the less you insult the other side."
- Lauren Boebert Slammed After Hitting Back at President Joe Biden's Joke That She's a 'Quiet Republican Lady': 'Too Stupid to Get Sarcasm'
- Ron DeSantis Claims He Gets 'Attacked' by Donald Trump and the Biden Administration Because He's a 'Threat'
- 'Mental Catastrophe': Donald Trump Declares President Joe Biden Is a 'Stark Raving Lunatic' and a Threat to the Country
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I know he’s not trying to hurt my feelings, he’s trying to bolster his case by just reducing the fact that I’m resisting. But why am I resisting?” Cuomo asked.
"Just because he feels 'proof in the eye of the beholder,'" which Cuomo admitted might be "right." He further explained, "its also very dangerous" to suggest Archer made it "clear" that Biden was a part of a scheme with the two businessmen based off of hearsay.
But "what did Devon Archer say?" Cuomo questioned of Archer's specific testimony, pointing out viewers "never heard Bill give you that" before listing various other realistic reasons why a father might be frequently calling his son who has battled addiction.
"I’m sure he was on the phone hundreds of times. He was in constant contact with his son Hunter. Why? Constantly working on the relationship, worried about him. Because he was fragile. And I don’t know about your family, but let me tell you something, when someone you love is in the position that he was every day, you’re worried about whether today is the day he’s going to relapse. So you are in constant communication," Cuomo concluded.