President Joe Biden Was in 'Constant Communication' With Son Hunter 'Because He Was Fragile,' Chris Cuomo Insists

Don't all fathers call their children? Chris Cuomo used this question as the main argument against anti-Biden commentators during a discussion about President Joe Biden being put on speakerphone during his son Hunter's controversial business dealings with his associate Devon Archer.

"The game of going after what suits your feelings in politics," Cuomo — who was terminated from CNN at the end of 2021 — said at the beginning of his theatrical monologue for the Thursday night, August 10, episode of his NewsNation primetime series.