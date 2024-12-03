O.J. Simpson Confessed to Infamous Double Murder on Thumb Drive Recording, Former Bodyguard Claims
30 years after their deaths, police may be in possession of a recording of O.J. Simpson confessing to the double murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.
Minnesota authorities confiscated several flash drives from the late football player's former bodyguard Iroc Avelli while they were conducting a different investigation, according to a search warrant.
Avelli was arrested in March 2022, and in June 2024, a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department told Bloomington PD in Minnesota Avelli had told officers he had Simpson's confession recorded on a thumb drive that was in a green backpack.
Minnesota police obtained the search warrant and are reportedly in possession of the thumb drive in question. However, according to the court documents and law enforcement sources who spoke with an outlet, the results are still "pending," because Avelli filed a lawsuit against Minnesota cops in an attempt to get the items seized with the search warrant back.
As OK! previously reported, on June 12, 1994, the bodies of Brown Simpson and Goldman were discovered just outside her Brentwood, Calif., home. They'd both been stabbed to death.
The ex football star later become the number one suspect in the pair's horrific slayings. He pleaded not guilty and was later acquitted.
Following the verdict, one of Simpson's son read a statement from his father which said: "My first obligation is to my young children, who will be raised the way that Nicole and I had always planned. ... But when things have settled a bit, I will pursue, as my primary goal in life, the killer or killers who slaughtered Nicole and Mr. Goldman. They are out there somewhere. Whatever it takes to identify them and bring them in, I will provide somehow."
This was far from the end of suspicion surrounding Simpson and the gruesome murders. Brown Simpson and Goldman's families hit the actor in 1996 with a wrongful death lawsuit, and he was later found liable for their deaths.
In 2008, Simpson was also found guilty on 12 felony counts after committing an armed robbery in Nevada. He was subsequently sentenced to 30 years behind bars, but was released on parole after only nine years.
This past April, he passed away at 76 years old following a private battle with cancer.
TMZ spoke with the law enforcements sources and obtained the legal documents.