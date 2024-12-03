O.J. Simpson Confessed to Infamous Double Murder on Thumb Drive Recording, Former Bodyguard Claims

Following the verdict, one of Simpson's son read a statement from his father which said: "My first obligation is to my young children, who will be raised the way that Nicole and I had always planned. ... But when things have settled a bit, I will pursue, as my primary goal in life, the killer or killers who slaughtered Nicole and Mr. Goldman. They are out there somewhere. Whatever it takes to identify them and bring them in, I will provide somehow."

This was far from the end of suspicion surrounding Simpson and the gruesome murders. Brown Simpson and Goldman's families hit the actor in 1996 with a wrongful death lawsuit, and he was later found liable for their deaths.