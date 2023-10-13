Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Claims the Late Star Has 'Shown Up' 6 Times Since Her Tragic Death
Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is opening up about her viral social media post, as back in June, Lattanzi made headlines for claiming her mother appears as a “blue orb” in her photos.
The star gave the scoop after hosting her mother's annual Walk for Wellness fundraiser, which benefits the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre.
"I was very happy that it became kind of a — it was on the news so that people who had lost people could know that it doesn't, you know, it doesn't just end with your body," she said in the interview.
"Energy can neither be created nor destroyed. So her keeping her promise and showing up — she's shown up about six times as this blue aqua orb," the 37-year-old added.
She then explained where she's seen the mysterious orbs, saying, "In live photos, you can see it flying, moving in movement.”
“It's not just one of those silly reflections on an iPhone," she insisted. "So it's quite amazing. Whatever my mom puts her mind to, she does it."
As OK! previously reported, Lattanzi’s initial post that caught the public’s attention included a video of herself talking about what Newton-John said to her prior to her passing.
"Before my mom crossed, she said, 'I promise you if I can, I will show up as an orb.' And her favorite color was aqua," she stated. "About a week after she passed, I was walking with my phone and my phone took a photo. I didn't take it. I looked at it, and I saw this blue thing flying around [my dog's] head."
Lattanzi also spoke about how she can still feel the Grease alum’s presence on her California ranch, which Lattanzi and her husband, James Driscoll, live on together.
"It's a place where I feel a tangible, even though I feel her around me in spirit, it's a tangible place where I feel my mother. Like, I can walk on the soil and be like, 'her foot was here,'" she explained on the "Something to Talk About" podcast.
"And I can sit on her favorite seat and know that she sat there a thousand times and just visualize sitting on her lap," Lattanzi continued, adding, "She's still alive there for me."
Lattanzi went on to discuss how she is following in her mother’s footsteps by continuing the "Physical" singer's work in cancer research.
"I want to expand the wellness center, the kind of treatment that people can receive," she noted. "I'm really grateful that I'm well enough now to continue her legacy."
In reference to Lattanzi’s music career, she said, "I'm very excited to get out there. I can hear my mum saying, 'Get out there girl!'"
Fox News Digital interviewed Lattanzi.