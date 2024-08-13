Former Olympic Champion Nastia Liukin Admits She 'Misses' Gymnastics — But Will Leave 'Coaching to My Parents'

“I miss the feeling of competing, absolutely. I’m fortunate in that I’m still so tied to the sport, whether through the Olympics, my work on the LA28 Athlete Commission, the Nastia Liukin Cup and my parents' work as coaches (they are Hezly Rivera’s coach). I don’t miss training for seven hours a day, six days a week, though, so I’ll leave the coaching to my parents!” Liukin, who partnered with LTK to show off the latest fashion trends at the games in Paris, exclusively tells OK!.

While Liukin is still involved in the gymnastics scene, she admits retirement has allowed her to take on new ventures.