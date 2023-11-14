Meghan Markle Is Set to 'Pursue a Career Path Similar to Oprah Winfrey'
Is Meghan Markle America's next great talk show personality? The Duchess of Sussex signed with WME in April, and royal experts think she's using Oprah Winfrey as a model for her future.
Royalist Richard Kay discussed Meghan's anticipated return to her platform during a podcast appearance.
“I think we can be sure that one thing she is really doing is being a mom and spending time with her children but it is interesting,” the editor said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "Is it because she wanted to give a bit more space to Harry who had so much to get off his chest this year with his ghastly book and his interviews about his family?"
During Prince Harry's Spare promotional tour, Meghan was noticeably absent, but Kay thinks the decision negatively impacted the Suits star.
“Maybe she wanted to put a bit of clear blue water between what he had to say and what she’s going to do next, didn’t want to taint her brand," Kay noted.
“However, what is her brand and will that brand still be there? The longer she’s out of the public eye, the harder it will be to kickstart it," he added.
Royal biographer Christopher Andersen predicted that Meghan would eventually follow in Winfrey's billion-dollar footsteps.
"If Meghan doesn’t end up hosting a daytime syndicated talk show, I'll be surprised," Andersen told an outlet. "She certainly seems well-suited to that role in particular, and I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah's in the media: a show, a magazine, producing, directing — the works."
"She still has a sizeable chunk of the viewing public in her corner," he added.
The author later claimed that Meghan will develop a series once the world moves on from her schism with the royal family.
"Once all the controversy surrounding the Sussexes' ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family dies down, assuming it ever does, I could easily see her launching a successful talk show," Andersen continued. "Meghan has always had her fingers in a lot of pies, and she has a knack for getting what she wants."
"Millions of girls dream of becoming a princess, but she made it happen — and against all odds to boot! Becoming the next Oprah — a powerful and influential media mogul — does not feel far-fetched at all," he explained.
Andersen then said he wouldn't be surprised if she returned to the small screen one day.
"Will she ever return to acting? Why not?" he said. "I think it's interesting that Princess Grace of Monaco, who achieved stardom as Grace Kelly, was planning a return to acting just before she died in a car crash in 1982. And of course, Oprah still acts occasionally. I'm sure the dream of winning an Oscar - either in front of the camera or behind it — has never been that far from Meghan's mind."
