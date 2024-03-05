Kate Middleton's Controversial Uncle Lashes Out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Throwing the 'Beautiful' Princess 'Under the Bus'
Kate Middleton's controversial uncle Gary Goldsmith is defending his niece against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the duo painted the Princess of Wales as cold. The businessman discussed his famous relative while promoting his Celebrity Big Brother debut.
According to the businessman, Kate is “beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mom.”
“That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history," he told an outlet. “I got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself."
After Meghan and Harry left the U.K., they profited off talking smack about the royal family, prompting the millionaire to be annoyed with their behavior.
“I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with The Queen," he continued. "I just thought it was totally unnecessary."
Aside from gushing over Kate's looks, Goldsmith's initial meeting with Prince William differed from Meghan's.
“She is simply perfect,” he said of his famous niece in a clip. “The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said: ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’”
“Very normal,” Goldsmith added.
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales.
"When Will and Kate came over and I had met her for the first time, they came over for dinner," Meghan recalled. "I remember I was in ripped jeans and barefoot."
"Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger," she added. "I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I'd start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside. There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now, but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me."
OK! previously reported the future queen contacted the Suits star after Omid Scobie accused Kate of being one of the infamous royals.
"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” a source claimed to an outlet. "Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal."
Meghan alluded to her in-laws being bigoted during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"[There were] also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born... and what that would mean or look like," the mom-of-two revealed.
At the time of the CBS special, Meghan refused to identify which member of Harry's family discussed her son's complexion because it would be "damaging" to the monarchy.
Although Meghan didn't name the problematic family member, she did address reports she made Kate cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress.
"The reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized," Meghan said. "And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."