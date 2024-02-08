Prince Harry Eager to Make 'Reconciliation Plan' With King Charles Work Amid His Cancer Battle

OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained the importance of Harry's travels and how it could affect their relationship going forward.

"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," biographer Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."

Harry has visited his homeland for his various legal battles, but he hadn't seen Charles since the 2023 crowning.

"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."