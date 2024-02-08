Prince Harry Eager to Make 'Reconciliation Plan' With King Charles Work Amid His Cancer Battle
Prince Harry rushed home to the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles, after the monarch announced he has cancer. The Duke of Sussex's 24-hour trip was seen as a pivotal moment in his relationship with His Majesty — and highlighted the lack of progress he's made with Prince William and Kate Middleton, as the three didn't reconnect during his stay.
“It looks like Harry may be learning his lesson … he really wants this reconciliation plan,” a palace insider told an outlet.
“I think he would be happy to be home [in England], albeit for a minute," the source noted.
Before a rep updated the public on Charles' well-being, the Princess of Wales began her recovery period for her abdominal surgery. A source close to the Sussexes said the couple sent Kate a supportive message, but Harry didn't meet with the person he once called "the sister I never had and always wanted."
“It’s a good thing that Harry is coming over — but the chances of Harry and William becoming friendly again are very slim, to be honest,” royal writer Hugo Vickers said.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl explained the importance of Harry's travels and how it could affect their relationship going forward.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," biographer Nicholl told an outlet, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
Harry has visited his homeland for his various legal battles, but he hadn't seen Charles since the 2023 crowning.
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl said. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
The editor believes Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry."
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the meeting was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
Since leaving the royal fold, the Invictus Games founder brought negative media attention to his relatives, but Charles continued to include him in important moments.
"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," Nicholl noted.
The palace announced on Monday, February 5, that Charles learned about his condition during his corrective operation.
"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said in a statement.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," they stated. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
