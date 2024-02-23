Meghan Markle Spotted Leaving Lavish Dinner in Los Angeles With VP of Oprah's Production Company Terry Wood: Photos
Meghan Markle enjoyed a lavish day in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, February 23, as the Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving a restaurant alongside Harpo Productions Vice President Terry Wood. Along with working for Oprah Winfrey, Wood had an integral role in the production of "Archetypes."
The two women were seen at Asanebo Restaurant in Studio City, where Meghan was seen wearing a pair of gray skinny jeans, a matching sweater, Chanel ballet flats and a Goyard Bellechasse Biaude PM Bag.
Before dining with the entertainment executive, the Duchess of Sussex enjoyed lunch at Cipriani Beverly Hills with former Givenchy creative director Clare Waight Keller — the woman behind her 2018 wedding gown.
OK! previously reported the Suits star is expected to relaunch her lifestyle blog, The Tig, after stepping away from the platform back in 2017. Although the website is similar to Poosh, entertainment insiders claimed she will bring the platform to Netflix to create a show similar to Martha Stewart Living.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," a source shared.
Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled by Spotify in 2023, and the former actress' peers hinted at her struggle to maintain public interest was due to her inability to be vulnerable with listeners.
"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared about her next venture, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”
“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson added of Meghan being more open to revealing more about her life.
“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”
Despite the criticism, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry showed off their new life in America with Harry & Meghan.
“In Harry and Meghan and the Oprah interview, Megan let cameras capture some aspects of her private life," Richardson said. "But to pull off a successful lifestyle show she’ll have to be prepared to swing the door all the way open.”
"But any exploitation of her title, coat of arms etc. will cause friction with the palace. It’s very much frowned upon to exploit royal status for commercial gain," she added.
After months of struggling to establish themselves in a competitive field, Meghan returning to running The Tig could prove to be in her favor.
“Becoming a lifestyle guru offers endless opportunities to make serious money via brand deals,” Richardson noted. ''It’s not difficult to imagine the clamor for Duchess of Sussex-branded cookware, furniture, loungewear, yoga mats etc.''
“Having a royal seal of approval certainly raises the stakes in terms of what she could charge for partnerships and how consumers would view the products," she concluded.
Although "Archetypes" and Archewell Audio are no longer a part of the Spotify family, Meghan recently announced the project will join the Lemonada roster.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."