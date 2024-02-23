Meghan Markle Spotted Leaving Lavish Dinner in Los Angeles With VP of Oprah's Production Company Terry Wood: Photos

Meghan's podcast, "Archetypes," was canceled by Spotify in 2023, and the former actress' peers hinted at her struggle to maintain public interest was due to her inability to be vulnerable with listeners.

"This would not surprise me," a Hollywood source shared about her next venture, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”

“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” former Snapchat executive Rachel Richardson added of Meghan being more open to revealing more about her life.

“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives," the professional added. "Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”