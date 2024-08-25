How Paige Lorenze Is 'Breaking the Mold' of Fashion With Country-Chic Lifestyle Brand Dairy Boy
From country to couture — Paige Lorenze is changing the narrative when it comes to fashion while influencing a refreshing approach to navigating life in your 20s.
The Dairy Boy founder sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about her lifestyle denim, clothing and housewares brand from inside of her company's temporary pop-up shop in New York City — which is open to the public from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.
This year's pop-up is "double the size" of Dairy Boy's 2023 Manhattan pop-up, visibly proving how much Lorenze's brand has grown in just on year.
"We're so excited. I feel like last year gave us the confidence to really invest in a space like this and make it bigger," she tells OK! while rocking a stylish business lady blazer and a fashion-forward socks-with-pumps moment.
Just like her brand, Lorenze says her "life has changed" drastically "throughout the past year."
"It's not changed and changed a lot in so many ways," she admits. "We've opened an office in L.A. We have twice the amount of employees — we had a really small team last year. We've invested more money into everything."
"I'm always setting higher goals and I think it's so important to view what we're doing, whether it's just being a creator or a business owner, to view it as a business. I feel like I've always done that and it's been super rewarding. The cool thing about my brand — everything I've put into it, I've gotten back because of my community," she gushes, emphasizing her extreme gratitude toward those who have supported her along the way.
"We have so many different things at this pop up — jackets, jerseys, sweatshirts, pajamas, it's a lot of different things. But that is what I feel my community wants," she explains. "I am always creating with them in mind and I don't feel like I'm structured into this rigid fashion schedule or need to create these full-fledged collections."
- Scout Couture Founder Amy Basile Reveals How She Created the Ultimate Versatile T-Shirt
- Big Blonde Hair Founder Lauren Sebastian Dishes on the Fashion Hits and Misses of the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Reunion: Photos
- Melania Trump's Stylist Paid Over $100,000 in 'Consulting Fees' From Donald Trump's Super PAC as Legal Expenses Pile Up
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lorenze notes: "It's all pieced together. To me, it's sort of [similar to] my closet and it's not just stuff that I love. It's breaking the mold of what a fashion brand is supposed to be. It's truly a lifestyle and truly just like me. Every product that I have, I make sure it feels like something I really like believe in. Sure, there's going to be pieces I like more than others, but I make sure I am super involved."
Dairy Boy brings a unique approach to the fashion industry with a focus on comfort and country.
"When I think of [the word] country, it's sort of a buzzword. When you strip that word down, it means land and grass and nature. And that just makes me feel like home," the blonde beauty shares. "That's home to me. I grew up on a lot of land. I grew up next to a horse farm. I grew up riding horses and I grew up [going to] Vermont a lot."
"Country to me means a simpler life, a slower life, valuing nature, spending time alone, cooking, being more appreciative of the little things, etc.," she adds.
When looking back at the success of her brand and how far she's come as a business woman and influencer, Lorenze wouldn't change much — except maybe a few relationships.
"I sacrificed [my independence and the focus I had on my career] multiple times. I would've told like my younger self to just not give that up to anyone," she says, giving an adorably shout-out to her boyfriend, Olympic tennis star Tommy Paul, for showing her how a truly loving partner should act.
"If anyone is trying to hinder that about you or if anyone finds that intimidating, if anyone says, 'you can't do this, you can't reach that goal' which people did tell me — then they're not my person," Lorenze concludes.