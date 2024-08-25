How Paige Lorenze Is 'Breaking the Mold' of Fashion With Country-Chic Lifestyle Brand Dairy Boy

The Dairy Boy founder sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about her lifestyle denim, clothing and housewares brand from inside of her company's temporary pop-up shop in New York City — which is open to the public from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25.

From country to couture — Paige Lorenze is changing the narrative when it comes to fashion while influencing a refreshing approach to navigating life in your 20s.

"We're so excited. I feel like last year gave us the confidence to really invest in a space like this and make it bigger," she tells OK! while rocking a stylish business lady blazer and a fashion-forward socks-with-pumps moment.

"It's not changed and changed a lot in so many ways," she admits. "We've opened an office in L.A. We have twice the amount of employees — we had a really small team last year. We've invested more money into everything."

"I'm always setting higher goals and I think it's so important to view what we're doing, whether it's just being a creator or a business owner, to view it as a business. I feel like I've always done that and it's been super rewarding. The cool thing about my brand — everything I've put into it, I've gotten back because of my community," she gushes, emphasizing her extreme gratitude toward those who have supported her along the way.

"We have so many different things at this pop up — jackets, jerseys, sweatshirts, pajamas, it's a lot of different things. But that is what I feel my community wants," she explains. "I am always creating with them in mind and I don't feel like I'm structured into this rigid fashion schedule or need to create these full-fledged collections."