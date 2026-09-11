PHOTOS Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart and More Stars Stun at Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner: Photos Source: MEGA Alix Earle, Karlie Kloss, Simone Biles and more stars brought the glamour to the Kering Foundation's annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York City. Taylor Camp Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The stars stepped out in style for a good cause. Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Salma Hayek, Dakota Johnson and more famous faces gathered in New York City on Thursday, September 10, for the Kering Foundation's fifth annual Caring for Women Dinner. The star-studded event, held at The Pool during New York Fashion Week, raised more than $5 million for Activating Change, Fondo Semillas, JBWS and The New York Women's Foundation, all of which work to combat violence against women and children. Scroll down to see the stars' glamorous looks from the 2026 Caring for Women Dinner.

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Alix Earle

Source: MEGA Alix Earle showed off her figure in a shimmering silver backless gown at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner.

Alix Earle sparkled in a shimmering silver backless gown that hugged her figure as she posed on the red carpet. The influencer wore her blonde locks in voluminous waves and showed off the dramatic open back while looking over her shoulder for photographers.

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Karlie Kloss

Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss looked elegant in a pale pink gown as she walked the red carpet at the star-studded NYC event.

Karlie Kloss kept things elegant in a pale pink floor-length gown featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. The supermodel finished her sophisticated look with long drop earrings and wore her brunette hair swept to one side.

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Simone Biles

Source: MEGA Simone Biles paired her strapless black gown with dramatic opera-length leather gloves.

Simone Biles went for head-to-toe black in a strapless draped gown paired with dramatic opera-length leather gloves. The Olympic champion added sparkling earrings to the monochromatic ensemble while striking a playful pose on the carpet.

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Dakota Johnson

Source: MEGA Dakota Johnson turned heads in a daring black gown featuring a plunging cutout and statement jewelry.

Johnson dared to bare in a dramatic black gown featuring a plunging cutout that extended down the front of the dress. The Materialists star accessorized with a statement necklace and showed off a bold hairstyle complete with short bangs.

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Camila Morrone

Source: MEGA Camila Morrone shimmered in a fitted long-sleeved gown while posing for photographers in New York City.

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Camila Morrone shimmered in a fitted long-sleeved gown as she joined the A-list crowd in Manhattan. The model and actress wore her brunette locks loose and tousled, letting the sparkling floor-length dress take center stage.

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Salma Hayek

Source: MEGA Salma Hayek made a dramatic statement in a voluminous black gown at the annual Caring for Women Dinner.

Hayek made a dramatic entrance in a sculptural black gown with voluminous detailing around the neckline and shoulders. Hayek co-hosted the annual fundraiser with husband François-Henri Pinault, continuing their efforts to support organizations combating violence against women and children.

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Paris Hilton

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton dazzled in a sparkling silver high-neck gown while attending the Kering Foundation fundraiser.

Paris Hilton stood out from the crowd in a glittering silver high-neck gown that hugged her figure. The entrepreneur wore her platinum blonde hair long and straight before taking over the DJ booth at the event's after-party.

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Pamela Anderson and Alix Earle

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson showed off her dramatic black gown from every angle while posing on the red carpet at the Caring for Women Dinner.

Anderson and Earle brought contrasting styles to the red carpet, with the former opting for a dramatic black gown while the reality star dazzled in silver. Anderson, who served as one of the evening's co-hosts, wore a backless Gucci gown featuring a daring high slit.

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Martha Stewart

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart accessorized her black ensemble with layers of statement pearls for the glamorous evening.