Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart and More Stars Stun at Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner: Photos
Sept. 11 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET
The stars stepped out in style for a good cause.
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton, Martha Stewart, Salma Hayek, Dakota Johnson and more famous faces gathered in New York City on Thursday, September 10, for the Kering Foundation's fifth annual Caring for Women Dinner.
The star-studded event, held at The Pool during New York Fashion Week, raised more than $5 million for Activating Change, Fondo Semillas, JBWS and The New York Women's Foundation, all of which work to combat violence against women and children.
Scroll down to see the stars' glamorous looks from the 2026 Caring for Women Dinner.
Alix Earle
Alix Earle sparkled in a shimmering silver backless gown that hugged her figure as she posed on the red carpet.
The influencer wore her blonde locks in voluminous waves and showed off the dramatic open back while looking over her shoulder for photographers.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss kept things elegant in a pale pink floor-length gown featuring delicate spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.
The supermodel finished her sophisticated look with long drop earrings and wore her brunette hair swept to one side.
Simone Biles
Simone Biles went for head-to-toe black in a strapless draped gown paired with dramatic opera-length leather gloves.
The Olympic champion added sparkling earrings to the monochromatic ensemble while striking a playful pose on the carpet.
Dakota Johnson
Johnson dared to bare in a dramatic black gown featuring a plunging cutout that extended down the front of the dress.
The Materialists star accessorized with a statement necklace and showed off a bold hairstyle complete with short bangs.
Camila Morrone
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Camila Morrone shimmered in a fitted long-sleeved gown as she joined the A-list crowd in Manhattan.
The model and actress wore her brunette locks loose and tousled, letting the sparkling floor-length dress take center stage.
Salma Hayek
Hayek made a dramatic entrance in a sculptural black gown with voluminous detailing around the neckline and shoulders.
Hayek co-hosted the annual fundraiser with husband François-Henri Pinault, continuing their efforts to support organizations combating violence against women and children.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton stood out from the crowd in a glittering silver high-neck gown that hugged her figure.
The entrepreneur wore her platinum blonde hair long and straight before taking over the DJ booth at the event's after-party.
Pamela Anderson and Alix Earle
Anderson and Earle brought contrasting styles to the red carpet, with the former opting for a dramatic black gown while the reality star dazzled in silver.
Anderson, who served as one of the evening's co-hosts, wore a backless Gucci gown featuring a daring high slit.
Martha Stewart
Stewart was all smiles as she attended the star-studded fundraiser in New York City.
The lifestyle mogul accessorized her black ensemble with layers of statement pearls, including an eye-catching multi-strand necklace and coordinating earrings.