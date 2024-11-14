Sara Haines Abruptly Walks Off 'The View' After Whoopi Goldberg Makes Lewd Joke: Watch
Whoopi Goldberg definitely knows how to speak her mind!
During her birthday celebration on The View on Wednesday, November 13, the EGOT winner introduced some of her "favorite things" with co-host Sara Haines. However, things took an uncomfortable turn when the conversation shifted to a giant cheese wheel.
“I always wanted my face on cheese,” Haines joked, referencing the Italian delicacy with Goldberg’s face imprinted on it.
“I like to be eaten from time to time,” Goldberg quipped, leaving Haines stunned as her eyes widened and she quickly moved toward the exit.
The audience burst into laughter as Haines returned to hug Goldberg, who seemed unbothered by the situation.
“Nevermind,” she said, before diving into more details about the cheese.
“This is a wheel of authentic Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy, aged for 24 months, a true testament to Italian tradition and quality,” Goldberg explained.
Goldberg then teased, saying, “So if you’d like a chance to win a wheel just like this…”
“And eat Whoopi Goldberg!” Haines interjected.
Without missing a beat, Goldberg shot back, “That’s right! No – and eat yourself!”
She even suggested that the live audience could personalize their own cheese wheels by adding their faces to them.
This isn’t the first time Goldberg has shared her unfiltered thoughts on the show.
On Tuesday, November 12, the 69-year-old candidly expressed that she can’t afford to retire from The View.
“I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living,” she admitted.
Goldberg explained this in response to Haines’ question about why many Americans believe Donald Trump could support the working class.
“If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, okay? So, I’m a working person, you know?” she continued.
Goldberg went on to express empathy for families facing financial struggles.
“My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there,” she added. “I love what she [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] did. Yay. We talk to people all the time who say, ‘This is what’s bothering me.’ But the thing that’s bothering everybody should not be the thing that puts 85 percent of other people in danger. I think that’s what we’re saying.”
The Sister Act star continued expressing her disdain for Trump, a sentiment she's voiced repeatedly on the show, especially after the president-elect called the hosts "really dumb people" and labeled her a "demented" and "disgusting" person during two rallies.
“He’s now the president,” Goldberg said. “I’m still not gonna say his name, that’s not gonna change.”