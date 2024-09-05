Paris Hilton Admits She Uses a 'Full Disguise' in Public to Avoid Fans: 'I Have Hundreds of Wigs'

“I want to be able to go to Disneyland [with my kids]. I want to be able to go to the farmers’ market. The way I deal with it now is I’ll be in a full disguise,” the reality TV alum spilled. “The black, short wig…Well, I have hundreds of wigs. So it could be any color with giant sunglasses, a hat, a hoodie, sometimes a face mask.”

Though Hilton uses a disguise to avoid fans, she noted that she is usually happy to show her supporters some love.