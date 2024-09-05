or
Paris Hilton Admits She Uses a 'Full Disguise' in Public to Avoid Fans: 'I Have Hundreds of Wigs'

Photo of Paris Hilton.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton noted she wears her disguise to go to Disneyland or the farmers' market.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

You could have seen Paris Hilton and never known it!

In a new interview, published on Thursday, September 5, the blonde beauty, 43, revealed how she attempts to be normal despite her fame.

Source: Jamie Nelson for NYLON

Paris Hilton admitted she doesn't always want to be recognized out in public.

“I want to be able to go to Disneyland [with my kids]. I want to be able to go to the farmers’ market. The way I deal with it now is I’ll be in a full disguise,” the reality TV alum spilled. “The black, short wig…Well, I have hundreds of wigs. So it could be any color with giant sunglasses, a hat, a hoodie, sometimes a face mask.”

Though Hilton uses a disguise to avoid fans, she noted that she is usually happy to show her supporters some love.

“I’m just so used to it. Wherever I go, whenever I’m eating dinner, people are always coming up, and I always am so polite — I’ll take photos with everyone…I have such empathy for people, so I never want anyone to feel sad,” the mother-of-two — who shares son Phoenix and daughter London, with her husband, Carter Reum — stated.

Elsewhere in the interview, the DJ gushed about her relationship with her spouse, whom she married in 2021.

Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton says she is 'always polite' to fans that come up to her because she has 'such empathy for people.'

“For me, I’ve never felt happier and in a better place. Carter is just my everything — the most incredible husband and father. And my babies are my world. I couldn’t even imagine I could ever be this happy,” the ‘00s icon raved.

While Hilton has taken a step back from the spotlight the last few years as she welcomed her two kids, the celeb is now reentering the limelight, as she gears up to release her new album, Infinite Icon.

Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton said she couldn't imagine 'ever being this happy' with husband Carter Reum.

“People don’t see me as that [dumb blonde] character anymore…They see me as a human being with feelings, that I’m real and I’m vulnerable and honest. Now people can see me in a different way when it comes to music as well,” she said of the highly anticipated project.

The star also shared her thoughts on working with Megan Thee Stallion and Sia on the album.

MORE ON:
Paris Hilton
Source: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum share son Phoenix and daughter London.

“Megan Thee Stallion…I just love her. We met at the Chateau Marmont, and right away, we connected. She’s like, ‘You’re Aquarius like me.’ We immediately became close, and then she started coming to my parties. She walks in the room and just lights it up,” Hilton shared.

Source: OK!
As for Sia, who helped produce the project, the hotel heiress noted, “Icons only, b----…To have someone like Sia believe in me made me believe in myself even more. My first album was all about being hot and partying. It was during my party girl era. It was very 2000s and what that whole time was about. So I mostly would use my breathy Marilyn voice. But Sia really pushed me to sing with my real voice, like how I talk in real life.”

NYLON interviewed Hilton.

