Pat Sajak Loses Patience & Shouts At 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant For Taking A Long Time To Answer: 'Solve The Darn Puzzle!'

There's never a dull moment on Wheel of Fortune! On the Wednesday, March 22, episode, Pat Sajak caused controversy once again, this time losing his patience with a contestant named Nicole as she tried to come to the the right answer.

At one point, the competitor only had a few blanks left, but instead of giving a response, she decided to spin a few more times, prompting the host to eventually exclaim, "Please, solve the darn puzzle!"