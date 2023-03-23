Pat Sajak Loses Patience & Shouts At 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant For Taking A Long Time To Answer: 'Solve The Darn Puzzle!'
There's never a dull moment on Wheel of Fortune! On the Wednesday, March 22, episode, Pat Sajak caused controversy once again, this time losing his patience with a contestant named Nicole as she tried to come to the the right answer.
At one point, the competitor only had a few blanks left, but instead of giving a response, she decided to spin a few more times, prompting the host to eventually exclaim, "Please, solve the darn puzzle!"
When it got down to just two blank spaces, she correctly guessed the answer, but Sajak was clearly annoyed, and his following words took a jab at Nicole's capabilities.
"It's a horrible moment when you know that ‘everyone in America knows what this is, why don’t I?’ But you got it," he told her. "We appreciate that you pretended you didn’t know until the end, you increased the drama and that was great."
The incident comes just one day after he raised eyebrows by trying to put a contestant — who was also a wrestler — in a headlock.
Viewers appear to be fed up with the dad-of-two's antics, with one person tweeting afterwards, "Pat Sajak must be stopped now."
Another said they no "longer watch [the] show" because of the TV star, while a third wrote on social media, "Why don’t they fire him?"
As OK! reported, it's possible Sajak does get the boot, as his attitude, as well as a string of on-air mistakes, are causing drama behind the scenes.
"Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior," an insider previously told an outlet. "Now now one, with the possible exception of his partner Vanna White thinks he's good for the show."
"They've made things very uncomfortable for Pat," spilled the insider. "Hardly anyone talks to him between takes. Makeup and wardrobe people do their jobs and then scram. The pressure's getting too much for Pat. If and when he quits, it'll be to save face. But everyone will know he was shown the exit door."
