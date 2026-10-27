Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Celebrates 'Wheel of Fortune' Star's 80th Birthday With Sweet Montage: 'The Most Incredible Father'
Oct. 27 2026, Published 1:13 p.m. ET
Pat Sajak is celebrating a major milestone with a little help from his daughter.
The former Wheel of Fortune host turned 80 on Monday, October 26, and his daughter, Maggie Sajak, marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute featuring adorable videos of the father-daughter duo.
Maggie Sajak Celebrates Pat Sajak's 80th Birthday
"Today is my dad's 80th birthday...which is weird because my bestie that I joke with, travel with, work with and make silly videos with has the maturity of a much younger man," Maggie, 31, began her post.
"Happy happy birthday to the most incredible father I could ever ask for," she continued. "It is truly a gift to be your daughter and my appreciation for who you are and all you have done grows every day."
Of course, Maggie couldn't resist ending her sweet message with a playful jab at her famous father.
"Now please stop winning our Wordle competition," she joked.
Pat Sajak and Maggie Sajak Show Off Their Playful Relationship
The birthday tribute featured a montage of the pair having fun together over the years.
In one clip, Maggie wore a colorful floral dress while dancing beside her smiling father, who sported a navy blazer, light-blue button-down shirt and jeans.
Another video showed Maggie wearing a black crop top and dark jeans as she walked alongside Pat outside on a sunny day.
The blonde beauty playfully placed her hand on her father's shoulder while smiling for the camera.
The clips highlighted the close relationship between the two, who have frequently appeared together both on and off television.
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Fans Wish Pat Sajak a Happy 80th Birthday
Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for the beloved television personality.
"I'd like to solve the puzzle. Happy birthday, Pat Sajak!" one follower joked, referencing his decades hosting Wheel of Fortune.
A third fan celebrated the milestone with another game show reference.
"HBD TO THE GOAT MAY TODAY BE AS EXCITING FOR HIM AS HITTING $5K ON A FINAL SPIN!!!" they exclaimed.
Others couldn't believe the longtime host was already 80.
"He's 80?!?!? He doesn't look a day over 60!!!!!" one person commented.
Pat Sajak Retired From 'Wheel of Fortune' After 4 Decades
Pat stepped away from Wheel of Fortune in June 2024 after hosting the iconic game show for more than 40 years.
He first joined the program in 1981 and became a household name alongside longtime co-host Vanna White.
Following his departure, Ryan Seacrest took over hosting duties, while White remained with the series.
Maggie, meanwhile, has continued her own involvement with the Wheel of Fortune franchise.
She serves as the show's social correspondent and has occasionally stepped into a more prominent on-camera role.
The father-daughter duo has also shared plenty of lighthearted moments through their social media videos, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond outside the studio.