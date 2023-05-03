Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Arrested for Aggravated Sexual Battery
Jackson Mahomes was arrested for aggravated sexual battery on Wednesday, May 3, after an alleged physical and sexual assault took place inside of a Kansas restaurant back in February.
The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was taken into custody and booked around 7:45 a.m., with a bond set at $100,000.
Jackson, 22, has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery after a 40-year-old woman accused him of sexually and physically assaulting her, according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
The female, who is also the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Kansas, claimed Jackson attempted to forcefully kiss her multiple times inside of the establishment.
The alleged incident, which went down on Saturday, February 25, was caught on camera, and police have been investigating the video evidence and the accusations since March.
The victim additionally claimed that the social media star seemed intoxicated earlier in the night and shoved a male member of her staff.
Following the alleged assault, Jackson’s attorney, Brandon Davies, vouched for the media personality’s innocence via a statement released to the news outlet.
“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter,” the famous sibling’s attorney declared.
- Touchdown! Brittany & Patrick Mahomes' Cutest Moments Together: Photos
- Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews' 4-Month-Old Son Is Almost As Big As Their 2-Year-Old Daughter: See New Photos!
- Patrick Mahomes' Wife Admits She Used To Get 'Extremely Annoyed' When Women Flirt With The NFL Star: 'It's Sad & Disrespectful'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
If found guilty, Jackson’s aggravated sexual battery charges could result in a 55-month prison sentence in the state of Kansas.
After accusations erupted against Patrick's brother, Jackson decided to take some time off from social media — despite documenting nearly every detail of his life for years prior — however, the influencer recently returned to the internet and even attended the NFL draft in Kansas City, MO, just one week before he was handcuffed.
"Draft day," Jackson captioned a photo of himself and Patrick standing outside together on Friday, April 28.
The NFL star's younger brother posted a solo shot with no caption on Monday, April 24, but before that, he had not posted since the day the alleged sexual assault occurred. The comments sections for Jackson's Instagram uploads are turned off at this time.
TMZ reported on Jackson's legal woes and received the statement from Jackson's lawyer.