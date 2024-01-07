What Is Patrick Mahomes' Net Worth? How the Quarterback Became One of the World's Highest Paid Athletes
Patrick Mahomes is made of money!
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Mahomes' success began at a young age, as the now-28-year-old went from playing Division I football at Texas Tech to becoming the 10th pick in the very first round of the 2017 NFL Draft more than six years ago.
At the time, he signed a fully guaranteed, four-year deal with the Chiefs worth $16.2 million — in addition to a $10 million signing bonus.
Ahead of his first Super Bowl win in 2020, Mahomes had two years remaining of his rookie contract, however, he became eligible for an extension upon conclusion of the championship game.
While many predicted Mahomes' extension deal would be a record-setting $200 million, the legendary quarterback completely shocked the word when he more than doubled the estimated number.
In July 2020, reports revealed that the Texas native signed a 10-year extension with the Chiefs worth "over $400 million in total" — though even the whopping new amount would later be surpassed.
Eventually, a new report confirmed Mahomes' deal was worth $450 million over the span of 10 years.
By the end of the historical summer day more than three years ago, the full potential value of the dad-of-two's contract was estimated to be $503 million if he fulfills the entirety of the 10-year extension.
The contract included $477 million in "guaranteed mechanisms" — a notable $140 million of which remains fully guaranteed in the chance Mahomes becomes ineligble to play due to injury, per Celebrity Net Worth.
The deal made him the first half billion athlete in sports history.
In August 2020, Mahomes landed an investment deal with the Kansas City Royals. It is believed he handed over $10 million for a 1 percent share in the team. At the time, he was only 24 years old, making him the youngest owner to date in MLB history.
One month later, he sealed the fate of his love life by proposing to his now-wife and high school sweetheart, Brittany Mahomes.
Patrick's success on the football field has allowed him to prosper off the field, too.
The Quarterback star has been involved in numerous celebrity endorsements — including Hunt's, Oakley, Hy-Vee, Essentia Water, Direct TV, State Farm, Adidas, Head & Shoulders and Helzberg Diamonds.
He's additionally been on the cover of two different Madden NFL video game editions.
Patrick is also involved in charity work, as he founded a nonprofit, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, in 2019. The organization is meant to help better the lives of less fortunate children.
The NFL athlete even dabbles in real estate.
In 2019, Patrick purchased a residence in Kansas City for $1.9 million, though he later sold it for a little under $3 million that same year.
At the beginning of 2020, Patrick bought a $3.4 million pad in Dallas.
One year later, he purchased an undeveloped lot of land for $400,000 in Kansas City's elite gated community Loch Lloyd.
Construction of the property just finished last year, allowing his family to move into their dream home.
The lavish mansion has a huge pool, a private pond, a par-three golf hole and half a football field — which, of course, has his personalized logo and name printed in its end zone.