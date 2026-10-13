PHOTOS Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Relaxing Near a Lake: Photo Source: MEGA, @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM Meadow Walker showed off her toned figure while lounging on a dock overlooking the water. Taylor Camp Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Meadow Walker is showing off her figure while soaking up the sunshine. The 27-year-old daughter of late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a revealing bikini snapshot taken beside a picturesque body of water. The model shared the revealing snapshot as part of an Instagram photo dump giving followers a glimpse of her recent adventures and every day life.

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Meadow Walker Flaunts Her Toned Figure in Tiny Bikini

Source: @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM Meadow Walker flashed a smile in her floral bikini.

Meadow put her abs and long legs on display in a floral-print two-piece featuring a triangle top and matching tie-side bottoms. The brunette beauty stretched out across the wooden dock, flashing a smile with one arm resting above her head. Her short, dark hair appeared wet as she enjoyed the sunshine, with crystal blue water and a mountainous coastline providing a scenic backdrop. The candid photograph captured Meadow enjoying a peaceful moment by the water, far from the glamorous runways where she has made a name for herself.

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Meadow Walker's Followers React to Her Instagram Post

Source: @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM Meadow Walker's Instagram followers praised her latest photo dump.

Meadow's followers were quick to show their appreciation for the personal snapshots. "Love love," one person commented with a series of black heart emojis. Another wrote, "<333!" The Paul Walker Foundation's official Instagram account also showed its support, commenting, "Beauty!" Model Emily Dawn Long noticed a detail in one of Meadow's casual outfits writing, "The otter on the t shirt <3."

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Meadow Walker Has Built a Successful Modeling Career

Source: MEGA Meadow Walker has modeled for luxury fashion brands and made her runway debut in 2021.

Although she grew up in the spotlight as Paul's only daughter, Meadow has established a career of her own in the fashion industry. She signed with DNA Models in 2017 and has since worked with major fashion houses, including Givenchy and Proenza Schouler. In 2021, she made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week, walking for Givenchy. Meadow has also appeared in fashion campaigns and continued building her presence in the modeling world. Outside of fashion, she made a cameo appearance in Fast X in 2023, honoring her connection to the franchise that helped make her father a household name.

Meadow Walker Continues Honoring Her Late Father

Source: @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM Meadow Walker continues honoring her late father, Paul Walker.