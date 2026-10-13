Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shows Off Her Bikini Body While Relaxing Near a Lake: Photo
Oct. 13 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Meadow Walker is showing off her figure while soaking up the sunshine.
The 27-year-old daughter of late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker shared a series of photos on Instagram, including a revealing bikini snapshot taken beside a picturesque body of water.
The model shared the revealing snapshot as part of an Instagram photo dump giving followers a glimpse of her recent adventures and every day life.
Meadow Walker Flaunts Her Toned Figure in Tiny Bikini
Meadow put her abs and long legs on display in a floral-print two-piece featuring a triangle top and matching tie-side bottoms.
The brunette beauty stretched out across the wooden dock, flashing a smile with one arm resting above her head.
Her short, dark hair appeared wet as she enjoyed the sunshine, with crystal blue water and a mountainous coastline providing a scenic backdrop.
The candid photograph captured Meadow enjoying a peaceful moment by the water, far from the glamorous runways where she has made a name for herself.
Meadow Walker's Followers React to Her Instagram Post
Meadow's followers were quick to show their appreciation for the personal snapshots.
"Love love," one person commented with a series of black heart emojis.
Another wrote, "<333!"
The Paul Walker Foundation's official Instagram account also showed its support, commenting, "Beauty!"
Model Emily Dawn Long noticed a detail in one of Meadow's casual outfits writing, "The otter on the t shirt <3."
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Meadow Walker Has Built a Successful Modeling Career
Although she grew up in the spotlight as Paul's only daughter, Meadow has established a career of her own in the fashion industry.
She signed with DNA Models in 2017 and has since worked with major fashion houses, including Givenchy and Proenza Schouler.
In 2021, she made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week, walking for Givenchy.
Meadow has also appeared in fashion campaigns and continued building her presence in the modeling world.
Outside of fashion, she made a cameo appearance in Fast X in 2023, honoring her connection to the franchise that helped make her father a household name.
Meadow Walker Continues Honoring Her Late Father
Paul died in a car accident in November 2013 at age 40, when Meadow was just 15 years old.
Since his passing, Meadow has worked to preserve his legacy through the Paul Walker Foundation, which she established in 2015.
The organization supports ocean conservation and educational initiatives reflecting Paul's passion for marine life and environmental protection.
Meadow has also maintained close relationships with members of the Fast & Furious family, including her godfather, Vin Diesel.
In 2021, Diesel walked Meadow down the aisle when she married Louis Thornton-Allan. The couple later announced their separation in December 2023.