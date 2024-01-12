Pete Davidson's Mom Watched TV With Comedian's Stalker for 3 Hours as She Believed the Woman Was a 'Friend'
It's just Pete Davidson, his mom and his stalker against the world.
In the comedian's recently released Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli, Davidson hilariously opened up about a woman — previously identified as Michelle Mootreddy — who was arrested in 2021 for allegedly entering the 30-year-old's Staten Island home through a backdoor without permission.
"It’s been a very sad year," Davidson informed the crowd roughly half-way through the taped show. "I lost my stalker."
While he didn't mention Mootreddy — who was charged with stalking, harassment, criminal trespass and trespass at the time of her arrest — by name, the Saturday Night Live alum went into detail about how the situation with his stalker progressed.
The unimaginable nightmare began when Davidson saw a woman standing outside of his home.
She had been dressed in a shirt with the handsome celebrity's "warped" face on it, prompting Davidson to ask her to leave.
The King of Staten Island star was living with his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, at the time, causing him to worry for her safety.
"I told her, I was like, 'Someone knows where we live, someone could come over and hurt you,'" Pete recalled of the conversation he had with his mom after realizing a fan had discovered his address. "And she goes, 'No. No, they’re looking for you. They’re not gonna hurt me.'"
"And I was like, 'That’s fair, but could you humor me? This is scary. I have a stalker and you just gotta be aware, in case she comes by,'" he noted.
Pete's words didn't seem to resonate with Amy, as it wasn't long before an insane interaction went down inside of their Staten Island home.
"She rings the doorbell. My mom answers and goes, 'Hey, who are you?' Stalker goes, 'I’m Pete’s friend.' My mom, of course, goes, 'Well, come on in,'" the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor revealed.
"Stalker proceeds to watch Grey’s Anatomy with my mom and [her friend] Terry for three hours," Pete quipped, causing the crowd to erupt into a sea of laughter.
Eventually, Amy decided to give her son a ring to see if he were coming home to see his friend, though within moments, Pete pieced together what was really going down.
"You’re under attack! Run for your f------ life!" the Bupkis star joked of his response, later clarifying he had actually told his mom to act normal, slip away to the garage and call the police.
The stalker was ultimately arrested, but not before she delivered Pete "20 pairs of soiled underwear."
Elsewhere in the comedy special, Pete provided a disclaimer that certain events he described were possibly exaggerated to help with the "hilarity" of his stand-up speeches — though he noted the mom and stalker TV date was completely true.
As for specific exaggerations, Pete admitted he'd only received two pairs of panties, not 20.