Pete Davidson Spotted With Girlfriend Madelyn Cline After Dropping Out of Multiple Stand-Up Shows
Pete Davidson was spotted out for the first time after ditching the remainder of his 2023 stand-up shows.
On Thursday, December 28, the funny man, 30, was seen on a romantic date with his girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, 26, at Bobo’s Cafe in Somers, NY — about an hour outside of Manhattan — following his sudden cancelation of multiple comedy events.
In the clip, Davidson and the Outer Banks actress were seen sitting close as they looked at a menu. According to an eyewitness, the Saturday Night Live alum ordered a matcha latte and then went outside to smoke a cigarette.
Both Davidson and Cline looked casual, as The King of Staten Island actor wore jeans, a gray jacket and a green beanie. For her part, the blonde beauty rocked a pair of black sweatpants, a T-shirt, a denim jacket and a baseball cap.
The night out with his lady — who he was first linked to in September — comes as Davidson was scheduled to perform sets from December 22 to January 4 but canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." For his New York City show, the Bupkis star axed the show only two hours before he was supposed to take the stage.
Although the reasons for the cancellations have not been made clear, Davidson put his health first earlier this year. "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," an insider said of the stand-up star, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2018. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."
"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," the insider explained. "He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him and are proud of him."
Davidson has been open about battling his mental health issues. "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," he admitted to Charlamagne tha God in a 2021 interview. "I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life, and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times."
Davidson previously entered rehab in 2018 after officially receiving his diagnosis. "This whole year has been a f------- nightmare," he said on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast. "This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this."
TMZ obtained the footage of Davidson and Cline.