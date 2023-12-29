Pete Davidson Spotted With Girlfriend Madelyn Cline After Dropping Out of Multiple Stand-Up Shows

"Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it," the insider explained. "He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him and are proud of him."

Davidson has been open about battling his mental health issues. "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it," he admitted to Charlamagne tha God in a 2021 interview. "I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life, and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times."