Politics Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash From Critics as His Third Wife Is Appointed to Special Position on Military Panel: 'What a Sham' Source: MEGA The appointment of Pete Hegseth's inexperienced third wife to lead a newly created military panel has sparked major backlash. Lesley Abravanel Aug. 5 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing sharp public backlash after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, August 3, appointing Hegseth's third wife, Jennifer Rauchet, as the chairwoman of the newly created Presidential Military Spouse Commission. Critics have labeled the appointment a "scam" and an act of favoritism, citing Rauchet's lack of formal government credentials and her history of controversial involvement in Pentagon operations. The Presidential Military Spouse Commission is a newly formed White House panel consisting of more than 20 military spouses.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Rauchet Has a New Job

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth's spouse, Jennifer Rauchet, is now the chairwoman of the Presidential Military Spouse Commission.

It is tasked with advising the commander-in-chief on critical quality-of-life issues impacting military families, including employment stability for military spouses facing high unemployment rates, healthcare access and child care availability, housing security and education during frequent relocations. Critics argue that appointing the Defense Secretary's spouse to lead an advisory council on military affairs bypasses highly qualified, independent advocates with deeper backgrounds in the military community. Social media pounced on the position, with one critic saying, "So you can expense her travel." Another added, "So we wanna shrink government, and you guys constantly want to add committees for no reason." "Wow, I presume she had some fierce competition for that position," a commentator quipped, while another wondered, "Is this the one he cheated on? I can't keep up anymore." "What a sham you turned out to be," another said of Hegseth.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Jennifer Rauchet?

Source: MEGA Jennifer Rauchet was included in the messages relating to the 'Signalgate' scandal.

The appointment revived heavy scrutiny regarding Rauchet's behavior during the early months of Hegseth's tenure at the Pentagon. Rauchet's past involvement in her husband's official duties was tied to the "Signalgate" controversies. Critics noted her inclusion in an unofficial Signal group chat that contained advance information on sensitive U.S. military operations, though Hegseth denied sharing classified data. Reports from The Washington Post revealed that despite having no formal government or defense role, she frequently coordinated media strategies, vetted political appointees and attended high-level meetings alongside foreign defense officials. The controversy intensified during the official Oval Office signing ceremony when Hegseth took the microphone to praise his wife's appointment and advocate for military family resources.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple married in 2019.

Hegseth explicitly stated that the commission would work to ensure "quality housing" for military personnel. This drew immediate backlash from political observers and viewers, who pointed out a major policy contradiction: Trump had refused to sign a bipartisan, comprehensive housing affordability reform bill just weeks earlier, on June 29. The awkward policy blunder on live television amplified social media criticism, turning an initiative meant to support military families into a polarizing political debate. In January 2025, during his Senate confirmation hearings for Secretary of Defense, Hegseth faced allegations of spousal and alcohol abuse detailed in an affidavit submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Inside Pete Hegseth's Romantic History

Source: MEGA Jennifer Rauchet and Pete Hegseth were married to other people when they met.