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Presley Gerber's Ex Charlotte D'Alessio Says They're 'Connected for Life' as She Shares Photos After His Death

Image of Presley Gerber & Charlotte D'Alessio
Source: @CHARLOTTEDALESSIO/INSTAGRAM

Charlotte D'Alessio shared more memories of late ex-boyfriend Presley Gerber following her sudden death at age 27.

Sept. 26 2026, Published 6:37 a.m. ET

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Charlotte D'Alessio is continuing to remember her late ex-boyfriend Presley Gerber following his sudden death at age 27.

The model returned to Instagram with more memories of Presley, sharing photos of the former couple and reflecting on the lasting bond they shared despite their breakup.

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Charlotte D'Alessio Says She and Presley Gerber Are 'Connected for Life'

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Source: @CHARLOTTEDALESSIO/INSTAGRAM

Charlotte D'Alessio said she and Presley are 'connected for life' as she continued reflecting on their bond.

D'Alessio shared another emotional message about Presley alongside throwback photos of the pair.

Though their romantic relationship ended years before his death, D'Alessio made it clear the connection she felt with Presley didn't disappear after their breakup, writing that they are "connected for life."

The new post comes days after D'Alessio first broke her silence about Presley's death with a series of emotional tributes.

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Charlotte D'Alessio Shares More Memories of Presley Gerber

Image of The former couple dates for approximately two years, with Charlotte D'Alessio sharing several throwback photos.
Source: MEGA

The former couple dates for approximately two years, with Charlotte D'Alessio sharing several throwback photos.

D'Alessio's latest post included several personal photos of Presley, offering another glimpse into their time together.

The former couple dated for approximately two years beginning in 2018, after first being linked the previous year.

D'Alessio previously shared intimate photos and videos from their relationship while mourning the model, including footage of Presley running toward the water with a small dog, an image she said represented how she would always remember him.

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Charlotte D'Alessio Previously Called Their Relationship 'Pure Love'

Image of Charlotte D'Alessio previously described what she and Presley Gerber shared as 'pure love.'
Source: MEGA

Charlotte D'Alessio previously described what she and Presley Gerber shared as 'pure love.'

In her first tribute following Presley's death, D'Alessio described what they shared as "pure love" and expressed her anger over losing him so young.

"You deserved more time. You deserved more life," she wrote in part.

She also shared a black-and-white photo of herself embracing Presley and told her late ex that he was deeply loved.

Presley Gerber Died at Age 27

Image of Presley Gerber died on September 20 at age 27.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber died on September 20 at age 27.

Presley died on September 20 while staying at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica, Calif. His death is being investigated as a suspected overdose, though an official cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber had previously spoken publicly about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

D'Alessio isn't the only person who has shared memories of Presley since his death. Friends and loved ones, including Brooklyn Beckham and Paris Hilton, have also publicly mourned the late model.

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