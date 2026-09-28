Presley Gerber's Family Having a 'Hard' Time Planning Memorial After His Sudden Death as They're All Still 'Struggling Emotionally': Source

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Presley Gerber's Family Wants to Keep His Service 'Private' and 'Intimate'

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died at the age of 27 on September 20 at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab center.

“They’re still deciding where they want to honor Presley,” an insider told People on Monday, September 28. “It’s hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally. Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there," the source went on.

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Presley Gerber Suffered Cardiac Arrest Before He Died

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are having a 'hard' time planning his memorial service.

Another insider noted the family is “still figuring out what to do in terms of a memorial" as they want to keep the service "intimate." "There’s so many people in Presley’s life who loved him [and] the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high,” they said, adding: "The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach.” The influencer died on September 20 at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab facility. He checked himself in to the center the same week he passed away. According to 911 dispatch audio, police responded to a call about an unresponsive male at the facility who was suffering from cardiac arrest. Despite attempting life-saving procedures, Presley was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes after the call was received.

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Presley Gerber's Body Was Cremated and His Ashes Will Remain at His Parents' Home

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber suffered cardiac arrest at the time of his death.

While his official cause of death is still pending, detectives are investigating the tragic incident as a suspected overdose. Presley was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home, and his ashes will remain at his parents’ Malibu home. Cindy, 60, and Rande, 64, were also heavily involved in Presley's life, as they stayed by his side amid his mental health and substance abuse issues.

Cindy Crawford Is 'Beyond Gutted' After Her Son's Passing

Source: MEGA Presley and Kaia Gerber were 'insanely close' siblings.