Presley Gerber's Family Having a 'Hard' Time Planning Memorial After His Sudden Death as They're All Still 'Struggling Emotionally': Source
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 5:56 p.m. ET
Presley Gerber's family is reportedly still figuring out how to plan his memorial service following his sudden death at the age of 27.
According to a source, the late model's relatives, including parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber, are "struggling emotionally” as they arrange the celebration of life event.
Presley Gerber's Family Wants to Keep His Service 'Private' and 'Intimate'
“They’re still deciding where they want to honor Presley,” an insider told People on Monday, September 28.
“It’s hard to make those decisions when everyone is struggling emotionally. Their priority is to keep it private, without media or paparazzi there," the source went on.
Presley Gerber Suffered Cardiac Arrest Before He Died
Another insider noted the family is “still figuring out what to do in terms of a memorial" as they want to keep the service "intimate."
"There’s so many people in Presley’s life who loved him [and] the amount of people that have reached out to attend is high,” they said, adding: "The plan right now is somewhere in Malibu because of his love for surfing and the beach.”
The influencer died on September 20 at a Santa Monica, Calif., rehab facility. He checked himself in to the center the same week he passed away.
According to 911 dispatch audio, police responded to a call about an unresponsive male at the facility who was suffering from cardiac arrest. Despite attempting life-saving procedures, Presley was pronounced dead at the scene 10 minutes after the call was received.
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Presley Gerber's Body Was Cremated and His Ashes Will Remain at His Parents' Home
While his official cause of death is still pending, detectives are investigating the tragic incident as a suspected overdose.
Presley was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home, and his ashes will remain at his parents’ Malibu home.
Cindy, 60, and Rande, 64, were also heavily involved in Presley's life, as they stayed by his side amid his mental health and substance abuse issues.
Cindy Crawford Is 'Beyond Gutted' After Her Son's Passing
“This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” a source explained to People. “Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.”
The day after Presley passed away, insiders revealed the supermodel was "inconsolable" following the tragedy.
"She’s absolutely devastated. This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and the family is still trying to process everything," the source told Page Six. "Cindy has to be beyond gutted.”
They added Kaia, 25, and Presley were "insanely close" and were "more than just siblings."