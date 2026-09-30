Presley Gerber's Ex Jewell Farshad Calls Him 'My Superhero' in Emotional Tribute After His Death

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Presley Gerber's ex-girlfriend Jewell Farshad is remembering the late model following his sudden death at age 27. Farshad shared an emotional tribute to Gerber on social media, reflecting on the bond they shared and calling her former boyfriend "my superhero." The tribute comes just over a week after the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was found dead on September 20.

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Jewell Farshad Calls Presley Gerber Her 'Superhero'

Source: @JEWELLFARSHAD/INSTAGRAM Jewell Farshad shared personal memories of her former boyfriend.

Jewell shared a collection of memories with her late ex as she reflected on the impact he had on her life. "My superhero," she wrote alongside one of the posts. Jewell also shared intimate glimpses of their relationship, including photos and videos of the pair spending time together. Her posts offered a look back at happier moments between the former couple as she publicly processed Presley's death.

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Presley Gerber's Ex Shares Memories of Their Relationship

Source: @CHARLOTTEDALESSIO/INSTAGRAM Several of Presley Gerber's loved ones have shared emotional tributes following his death.

Jewell continued her tribute by sharing footage of Presley and looking back on the experiences they had together. The pair previously dated before eventually going their separate ways, but Jewell's posts made clear she continued to hold meaningful memories of their time together. She is one of several people from Presley's life who have publicly mourned him in the days since his death. His former girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio has also shared emotional tributes, recently writing that she and Presley were "connected for life."

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Presley Gerber Died at 27

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died on September 20 at age 27.

Presley died on September 20 at only 27 years old. His death came shortly after he entered a sober living facility in Santa Monica, Calif., according to previous reports. Authorities have not yet announced an official cause or manner of death. Presley's family confirmed the devastating news in a statement following his passing and asked for privacy as they grieved. The model was the eldest child of Cindy and Rande and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.

Presley Gerber's Loved Ones Continue to Mourn

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber's loved ones have continued sharing tributes and memories in the days following his death.