Presley Gerber's Ex Jewell Farshad Calls Him 'My Superhero' in Emotional Tribute After His Death
Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:11 p.m. ET
Presley Gerber's ex-girlfriend Jewell Farshad is remembering the late model following his sudden death at age 27.
Farshad shared an emotional tribute to Gerber on social media, reflecting on the bond they shared and calling her former boyfriend "my superhero."
The tribute comes just over a week after the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was found dead on September 20.
Jewell Farshad Calls Presley Gerber Her 'Superhero'
Jewell shared a collection of memories with her late ex as she reflected on the impact he had on her life.
"My superhero," she wrote alongside one of the posts.
Jewell also shared intimate glimpses of their relationship, including photos and videos of the pair spending time together.
Her posts offered a look back at happier moments between the former couple as she publicly processed Presley's death.
Presley Gerber's Ex Shares Memories of Their Relationship
Jewell continued her tribute by sharing footage of Presley and looking back on the experiences they had together.
The pair previously dated before eventually going their separate ways, but Jewell's posts made clear she continued to hold meaningful memories of their time together.
She is one of several people from Presley's life who have publicly mourned him in the days since his death.
His former girlfriend Charlotte D'Alessio has also shared emotional tributes, recently writing that she and Presley were "connected for life."
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- Paris Hilton Mourns Presley Gerber After His Death at 27: 'I'm Completely Heartbroken'
- Cindy Crawford 'Inconsolable' After Son Presley Gerber's Death at 27, Says Insider: 'Every Parent's Worst Nightmare'
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Presley Gerber Died at 27
Presley died on September 20 at only 27 years old.
His death came shortly after he entered a sober living facility in Santa Monica, Calif., according to previous reports. Authorities have not yet announced an official cause or manner of death.
Presley's family confirmed the devastating news in a statement following his passing and asked for privacy as they grieved.
The model was the eldest child of Cindy and Rande and the older brother of model and actress Kaia Gerber.
Presley Gerber's Loved Ones Continue to Mourn
Jewell's tribute joins an outpouring of messages from those who knew Presley as his family and friends continue coming to terms with his death.
Presley was cremated days after his passing, with his ashes reportedly being kept at his parents' Malibu home while the family planned an intimate memorial.
His death has also prompted several of his former partners and friends to share personal memories of the 27-year-old.
For Jewell, that meant remembering Presley not for the circumstances surrounding his death, but for the person she knew and the memories they created together.
Her simple description of her former boyfriend as "my superhero" captured the lasting place he held in her life.