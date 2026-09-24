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Forensic Analyst Says Presley Gerber Death Probe Could Drag on Months Due to 'Very Complex' Factors

Photo of Presley Gerber
Source: MEGA

Forensic analyst, Joseph Scott Morgan, said that Presley Gerber's death probe could take months to conclude due to 'very complex' factors.

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Sept. 24 2026, Updated 5:41 a.m. ET

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Presley Gerber's death investigation could likely take months to complete, as determining the cause of his death might have to factor in difficult elements.

Forensic analyst Joseph Scott Morgan noted as much during an interview with NewsNation, where he said the case could become “very, very complex, very quickly.”

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Source: @NEWSNATION/YOUTUBE

Forensic analyst Joseph Scott Morgan weighed in on Presley Gerber's death investigation.

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Presley Gerber's Death Could Reveal Some Complex Factors

Image of Joseph Scott Morgan asked whether Presley Gerber's visitors were checked before meeting him at the rehab.
Source: MEGA

Joseph Scott Morgan asked whether Presley Gerber's visitors were checked before meeting him at the rehab.

The forensic analyst, who has reportedly provided his expertise in suspected overdose cases in similar high-end rehab centers, noted, “I think my big question, being that this is a rehab center, is: Was he checked?”

“Were any of his visitors checked? Did anybody bring anything in at all?” Morgan continued.

The analyst pointed out that an autopsy could provide answers to some of those questions, as the medical examiner usually conducts a broad-spectrum toxicology test to determine the presence of any drugs in the gastric contents.

However, it could take some time to conclude the results.

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Image of forensic analyst said that the medical examiner would be conducting a toxicology test to find out if there were any drugs in his system.
Source: MEGA

Forensic analyst said that the medical examiner would be conducting a toxicology test to find out if there were any drugs in his system.

“In the medical-legal world, we have a standard panel that we run in any case, and this looks at everything from any kind of synthetic drugs to aspirin you can find on board,” he explained.

“Just to get a qualifier will take a short period of time. You can say that it is there, but then they have to quantify those amounts, and that’s the big question here,” he continued.

“You know exactly how much was in his system, and then did it reach lethal levels. That’s going to be key here,” the forensic analyst elaborated.

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Presley Gerber's Body Was Released After Autopsy to His Family

Image of Presley Gerber's body was released earlier this week after an autopsy was conducted.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber's body was released earlier this week after an autopsy was conducted.

People reported earlier this week that after conducting the initial autopsy, Gerber's body was transferred to a mortuary chosen by his “legal next of kin.”

Santa Monica Police Detectives are investigating the 27-year-old’s death “as a suspected overdose.”

Authorities also stated that they currently do not suspect any foul play in the case.

The late model passed away on Sunday, September 20, at the luxurious rehab facility he was staying at in Santa Monica, Calif., where authorities found him “unresponsive” after receiving a 911 call.

Image of Presley Gerber is survived by his mother, Cindy Crawford, father, Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber.
Source: MEGA

Presley Gerber is survived by his mother, Cindy Crawford, father, Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber.

Referring to the swiftness of the authorities responding to the scene, Morgan stated, “This is a young man who should not be deceased. They’re going to respond to this.”

“Our working assumption in any death investigation is that every death is suspicious. You have to work from that perspective in order to arrive at a thorough finding at the end,” he further noted.

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