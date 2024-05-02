Queen Camilla Is 'Trying to Hold King Charles Back' as His Majesty Juggles Cancer Treatments and Public Duties

OK! previously reported royal expert Jennie Bond believes Charles' return to work will offer Camilla a break from engagements, as Her Majesty and Prince William took on additional tasks due to Charles' health.

"I think what a relief, actually for Camilla. She's been flying solo for the last four months and heading up the royal family, keeping the show on the road," Bond told GB News.

"I think everybody, well, I know not everybody in the country, would concede that she's done it pretty magnificently and that she's appeared to thrive on it," Bond added.