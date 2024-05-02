Queen Camilla Is 'Trying to Hold King Charles Back' as His Majesty Juggles Cancer Treatments and Public Duties
Queen Camilla has been a supportive partner as King Charles juggles his cancer diagnosis and his return to public duties.
Camilla was right by Charles' side during his trip to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on Tuesday, April 30, and she recently admitted she hopes her husband would take his time with getting back to his role.
OK! previously reported royal expert Jennie Bond believes Charles' return to work will offer Camilla a break from engagements, as Her Majesty and Prince William took on additional tasks due to Charles' health.
"I think what a relief, actually for Camilla. She's been flying solo for the last four months and heading up the royal family, keeping the show on the road," Bond told GB News.
"I think everybody, well, I know not everybody in the country, would concede that she's done it pretty magnificently and that she's appeared to thrive on it," Bond added.
Despite Charles and Camilla smiling in photos, Bond believes the queen still has concerns.
"She's looking amazing and very energized. But behind the scenes, she must have been so concerned about her husband," Bond said in reference to Camilla attending a gathering with Charles.
"So to be out together as a dual act, I think would have been a great relief for her. She just is absolutely his rock and keeps him grounded and keeps him cheerful," she shared.
Bond later pointed out that Charles admitted he had an appointment following his outing.
"The King is being more than monitored. He's been treated," Bond explained. "In fact, he was having a treatment just yesterday afternoon. He confided in one of the patients that he was having his treatment."
"We don't know what treatment that is, but he did discuss the cold cap, which is used during chemotherapy with another patient. Maybe that's what he's having," the commentator stated. "But certainly, the treatment is ongoing."
The author also noticed the king's attire while visiting the hospital.
"He was wearing his favorite tie, it is his C-Rex tie," Bond said. "It's got little dinosaurs on it. And he wears that when he's feeling pretty cheerful."
"I haven't actually been in his wardrobe, but he has lots of very beautiful silk ties. And he does take special pride in wearing particular ties," Bond stated. "Obviously on ceremonial occasions, he wears the appropriate tie, but this is a rather amusing one. It's got little dinosaurs. So it's a play on C-Rex, and I think we can deduce from that he was feeling a little bit playful, certainly upbeat.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
During his time at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre His Majesty was vulnerable with patients.
"I've got to have my treatment this afternoon as well," Charles told a woman while she underwent chemotherapy.
"I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad," Charles admitted when asked about his well-being.
Camilla was quoted by GB News.