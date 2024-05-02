Meghan Markle’s Netflix Cooking Show Is Not 'Being Filmed on or Near Any Cannabis Farm' Despite Rumor

Harry and the royal family have been lovers of polo for generations, but socialite Lady Victoria Hervey predicted the Duke of Sussex's project would be another flop for Harry.

"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.

"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."