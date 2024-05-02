Meghan Markle’s Netflix Cooking Show Is Not 'Being Filmed on or Near Any Cannabis Farm' Despite Rumor
Meghan Markle is working on a cooking show for Netflix, but rumors quickly spread about the location.
“The show is not filmed on or near any cannabis farm,” a source affiliated with the show told an outlet.
OK! previously reported the Duchess of Sussex's show will highlight "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship," but PR expert Lynn Carratt believes Meghan's luxury lifestyle in California will make it hard for viewers to connect with her.
"I think with the launch of the two Netflix documentaries, we will see different sides to the couple," Carratt told an outlet.
According to the PR guru, the series will "provide a glimpse of her softer side as it celebrates the joys of cooking and entertaining friends." She later speculated that the Duchess "has gone from a woman with political ambition to making jam, so it will be great for viewers to get an inside track on where her passions lie."
"I just worry that the documentary will showcase her seemingly perfect life, and the public may prefer a more relatable story," the expert added.
Aside from Meghan's production, Harry is developing a documentary about polo for the streaming giant.
"On the other hand, Harry's upcoming documentary about the world of polo could be an opportunity for him to showcase his true self," the professional explained. "Having played polo at a high level since a young age, this is something he excels at."
"Prior to Megxit and the controversy surrounding Prince Harry, the British public adored him," she pointed out. "Hopefully, this documentary will allow his personality to shine through."
Harry and the royal family have been lovers of polo for generations, but socialite Lady Victoria Hervey predicted the Duke of Sussex's project would be another flop for Harry.
"When their last documentary came, they signed a series of four or five and they were supposed to be doing one together, originally a sort of a holistic type of book to go with a show. So, I don't know, maybe she's a good cook," Hervey told GB News.
"Let's see. But I think Harry's polo life, I can see people being interested in that bird's eye view, but it's not like it's a sport that is so universal that a lot of people play," she continued. "It is not very relatable to a lot of people. It is possibly to his little group, but there's not that many people that play polo if you compare it to other sports."
The Sussexes began their partnership with Netflix in 2020, but the duo failed to maintain their contract with Spotify — which they signed the same year. Despite the company pulling the plug on "Archetypes," Meghan announced earlier this year that the podcast would be joining the Lemonada family.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
