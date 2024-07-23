Prince Harry Is 'Anxiously' Planning a Lengthy Trip to the U.K. in an Attempt to 'Reconnect' With the Royal Family

"Harry is going to have to return to the U.K. solo as it makes sense for him to take a longer trip. He's convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he'll have a better chance to reconnect with his family," a source told an outlet.

According to the insider, Meghan Markle is "respectful" of Harry's desire to visit London, but she has "too much on her plate" to join him.

Aside from her schedule, the source claimed the Duchess of Sussex "fears she would be heckled" in the U.K.