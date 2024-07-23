Prince Harry Is 'Anxiously' Planning a Lengthy Trip to the U.K. in an Attempt to 'Reconnect' With the Royal Family
Prince Harry's ties to the royal family are severed, but the Duke of Sussex could return to his native nation to mend things with the royals in the near future.
"Harry is going to have to return to the U.K. solo as it makes sense for him to take a longer trip. He's convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he'll have a better chance to reconnect with his family," a source told an outlet.
According to the insider, Meghan Markle is "respectful" of Harry's desire to visit London, but she has "too much on her plate" to join him.
Aside from her schedule, the source claimed the Duchess of Sussex "fears she would be heckled" in the U.K.
In May, Harry traveled to London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but King Charles failed to attend the gathering.
"Harry is very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September and also pay a visit to his aunt Princess Anne," they added.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed Charles is disappointed by his fractured bond with Harry.
"Of course, the king is extremely sad about Harry and Meghan, but there is a sense of exasperation, that he has done what he can and now he is king, there are many more things to think about," Hardman told an outlet.
Hardman believes Charles "has reached a point where he says, 'I don't want to know what the problem is. I'm just getting on with my life.'"
In 2023, Harry, who lost his security lawsuit in May, and Meghan were asked to vacate their royal estate, Frogmore Cottage. Although Harry plans to continue his legal battle, the Sussexes are expected to avoid the U.K. until they have protection.
“Harry really does want to spend more time in the U.K. but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out,” a source told an outlet about the father-of-two.
“He and Meghan planned on looking for a part-time home near Windsor this year and hoped that the appeals process would be heard before the end of July so that they could properly start their search. However, the court process seems to be taking its time," they stated.
After the Sussexes relocated to the U.S., the Suits' star's approval rating dropped in the region.
"She feels that England rejected her, she rejects it and finds it cold and boring," Tina Brown said during a Sky News Australia. "There is nothing in it for her and she loves the Hollywood scene and that's where she wants to be."
In the duke's 2023 witness statement, Harry admitted that he was pushed out of The Crown.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
It's been reported that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet haven't spent time in the U.K. since 2022, but Harry hopes his little ones will be able to create memories in his homeland.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
