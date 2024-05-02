Prince Harry 'Did Not Intend to Snub King Charles' in His Soldier of the Year Speech

Harry honored Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks with the prestigious Military Times Soldier of the Year Award, and he will continue his veteran advocacy work in the U.K. by celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in the U.K.

OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex will travel to England for his Wednesday, May 8, appearance, but neither Meghan Markle nor the royal family will be in attendance.

"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.

"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield explained. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."