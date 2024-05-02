OK Magazine
Prince Harry 'Did Not Intend to Snub King Charles' in His Soldier of the Year Speech

Source: MEGA
By:

May 2 2024, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Prince Harry recently delivered his Soldier of the Year speech, but the Duke of Sussex's medal from King Charles' coronation was noticeably missing.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is expected to visit King Charles in May.

"Harry's failure to wear his father's Coronation medal wasn't intended as a snub to the King," an insider told an outlet. "My source whispers that the medal was 'swing-mounted' on a short ribbon and needed to be sent to a specialist to affix to a longer ribbon and mount on a hard backing to stop it from swinging around."

"Maybe the King should have FedExed his traveling yeoman to California to do the job," the source noted.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry didn't wear King Charles' coronation medals during a speech.

Harry honored Sergeant First Class Elizabeth Marks with the prestigious Military Times Soldier of the Year Award, and he will continue his veteran advocacy work in the U.K. by celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in the U.K.

OK! previously reported the Duke of Sussex will travel to England for his Wednesday, May 8, appearance, but neither Meghan Markle nor the royal family will be in attendance.

"There will be no senior members of the royal family to support Prince Harry," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.

"Prince Harry is suffering the consequences of his actions," Schofield explained. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly. Harry is still under the impression that he has not done anything wrong by purging family secrets for paychecks. That delusion concerns everyone that used to be close to Harry."

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will travel to the U.K. for a May 8 event.

Charles won't be in the crowd, but the Spare author is expected to see his dad while in his native nation.

"The king is happy to spend time with his youngest son but will remain guarded to protect the people that he loves and who have shown him unconditional loyalty," Schofield noted. "Harry will always have access to his father, but the trust is long gone."

"King Charles is not pushy and will not demand any type of reconciliation," she stated.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been a vocal advocate for veterans.

After His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer, Harry alluded to wanting to spend time in the U.K. to visit him due to his condition.

"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America in February following his day trip to London. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.

Insiders spoke to Daily Mail.

