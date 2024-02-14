Meghan Markle's 'Spiteful' Rebrand Is Making King Charles' 'Recovery More Stressful'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were slammed by critics after the duo relaunched their website under the sussex.com domain. Royal experts believe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to use their royal titles and crest will make King Charles' cancer battle overwhelming.
“Of course this is going to trigger more stress for Charles and William," Angela Levin told GB News. “Harry knows very much that his grandmother, the late Queen, actually got Harry to say very firmly that he would not use his titles and the crest commercial again."
Levin branded the move as "spiteful," and pointed out how the Sussexes have a history of going against the Windsors during stressful periods.
“They did this sort of thing before when they went ahead with their Oprah interview while Prince Philip was dying in hospital," Levin added. “This whole thing is for commercial gain. He’s kicking them while they're down.”
Despite the controversy, a source close to the couple defended their decision.
“Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the insider noted. “That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.”
OK! previously reported expert Ingrid Seward believes the duo's rebrand would have angered Queen Elizabeth.
"The late Queen was fond of Harry and Meghan. She saw their potential as a couple working for the Commonwealth – her Commonwealth. It was her father's legacy," Seward told an outlet. "Then it became hers."
The Sussexes left the U.K. in 2020 with a desire to split their time between Canada and the U.K., but Her Majesty didn't approve of the transition.
"The Queen saw Meghan's mixed-race heritage, her youth and style combined with intelligence, as a major plus for the monarchy," Seward explained. "Imagine her distress when everything she had hoped for from Harry and Meghan failed to materialize."
"In 2020 instead of being supportive of the monarchy they wanted to leave," she added. "That is when the steely will of the Queen came into play."
Elizabeth's final years as monarch were often overshadowed by Meghan and Harry's public complaints about royal life.
"With the support of her aged husband, she made it clear it was not possible to do what they wanted — be half in and half out of the monarchy. She told them they could not trade on their royal connections for financial gain," the commentator stated. ''She subsequently forbade them from using the website name sussexroyal.com and their HRHs."
"She would have been hurt and angry at the latest developments," she continued.
By using their duke and duchess rankings in the U.S. professionally, the pair is going against the late monarch's orders.
"They have loopholed her command by using the slightly different name sussex.com with a link to Sussex Royal," Seward shared. "How tragic it should have come to the half-truths they now appear to depend on to get their own way. They could have had it all and for a brief time they did."