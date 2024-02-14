Meghan Markle's 'Spiteful' Rebrand Is Making King Charles' 'Recovery More Stressful'

“Of course this is going to trigger more stress for Charles and William," Angela Levin told GB News. “Harry knows very much that his grandmother, the late Queen, actually got Harry to say very firmly that he would not use his titles and the crest commercial again."

Levin branded the move as "spiteful," and pointed out how the Sussexes have a history of going against the Windsors during stressful periods.

“They did this sort of thing before when they went ahead with their Oprah interview while Prince Philip was dying in hospital," Levin added. “This whole thing is for commercial gain. He’s kicking them while they're down.”